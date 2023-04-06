Carolyn Merchant Named Chief Marketing Officer of eXp Realty

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced it has named Carolyn Merchant as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Merchant will lead the next evolution of brand and marketing efforts for the company, with a core focus on agent enablement and growth.



“The growth opportunity ahead of us is massive and core to that is our continued mission to be the most agent-centric brokerage by constantly innovating our agent value proposition,” said Glenn Sanford, CEO of eXp Realty. “Carolyn brings extensive expertise and since joining eXp Realty, she has elevated our marketing and communications functions. I’m confident that she will continue to build out many new deliverables across the realty ecosystem, from our internal business units to the agent in the field sitting down to take their first listing.”

With a marketing career spanning nearly two decades, Merchant has established herself as a leader with a proven track record of driving business growth through marketing, brand and communications. In her role as VP, Brand & Communications at eXp Realty, Merchant has professionalized the brand and marketing communications functions, driving brand awareness and consistency to deliver agent-centric strategies and experiences. Merchant has also produced real-time value through her leadership in supporting eXp’s biggest events – EXPCON and Shareholder Summit. Her agent-first approach has helped eXp deliver record-breaking attendance and invaluable information to help agents build and grow their businesses.

Prior to joining eXp, Merchant led global brand and communications at Colliers across 86 countries. Earlier in her career, Merchant worked at Aimia, a marketing and loyalty analytics firm, as well as communications marketing agencies including Edelman where she delivered award-winning client campaigns.

Join Glenn Sanford and Carolyn Merchant Live on Social Media

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Time: 12:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. ET

Livestream: eXp Realty Facebook and YouTube channels.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company in the world with more than 87,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland and Dubai and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .



