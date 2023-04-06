Nicola Wealth Appoints John Montalbano & Carrie Russell to the Board of Directors

Vancouver, BC, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicola Wealth, one of Canada's fastest-growing independent wealth management firms, today announced the appointment of John Montalbano and Carrie Russell to its Board of Directors. John and Carrie join two previously appointed independent directors Tom Shepansky and Anne-Marie Thomas on the Nicola Wealth board of directors.

"We're excited to welcome John and Carrie to our board of directors; their deep experience in financial and technology businesses will be invaluable to Nicola Wealth as we grow our business and serve our clients," said John Nicola, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nicola Wealth. “I know that all of us will benefit from their tremendous insight, experience, and shared commitment to making a difference."

Mr. Montalbano is a retired CEO of RBC Global Asset Management, and currently serves as a director of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Aritzia Inc., AbCellera Inc., and Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals. His prior roles include being the Chair of the UBC Board of Governors, a trustee of Killam Trusts, co-founder of Take a Hike Youth at Risk Foundation, and Chair of the Vancouver Public Library Capital Campaign.

Mr. Montalbano volunteers with the Rideau Hall Foundation of Canada, and Windmill Microlending and is the past Chair of St. Paul's Hospital Foundation and the Vancouver Police Foundation.

He holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation and a Bachelor of Commerce, with Honours, from the University of British Columbia (UBC), and an Honorary Doctorate of Letters from Emily Carr University.

Ms. Russell is a strategic business builder of consumer and B2B businesses in financial services and fintech. Ms. Russell most recently served as CEO and President of one of Canada’s largest RESP companies. Her executive experience includes leading retail, commercial and wealth management business lines at TD Bank Group, President of Equifax Canada and CMO of D+H Technologies. She is a leader in customer strategy, and a pioneer in product innovation, leveraging her knowledge of fintech partnerships and digital transformation to drive growth.

Ms. Russell has served on several industry committees and boards. She currently sits as an independent director of Coconut Software, and historically has served on boards and committees for Interac, the Canadian Payments Association, and Canadian Bankers Association. She is a graduate of McGill University and the Degroote School of Business, Directors College.

About Nicola Wealth

Nicola Wealth Management Ltd. (Nicola Wealth) is an independent wealth management firm dedicated to serving the complex needs of high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions. Today, the firm services these clients across Canada, with advisors in BC, Alberta and Ontario, and is responsible for over $13.5 billion in assets under management (AUM). Nicola Wealth delivers a level of diversification that extends beyond publicly traded securities to include access to a wide range of private asset classes including hard asset real estate, private equity, private debt, mortgages and more.