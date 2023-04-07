Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering for its Client AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC)

New York, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Securities, LLC (“Univest”), a member of FINRA and SIPC, and a full-service investment bank and securities broker-dealer firm based in New York, today announced the closing of registered direct offering (the “Offering”) of 625,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) priced at $4.00 per ADS, with pre-funded warrants exercisable for 125,000 ADSs and warrants exercisable for 750,000 ADSs for its client AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ANPC) (the “Company” or “AnPac”), a company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection and plans to enter into the operation of a business-to-business e-commerce food platform focused on the sale of Asian sourced food products.



In connection with such offering, the Company sold to the institutional investors a total of 625,000 ADSs priced at $4.00 per ADS, pre-funded warrants exercisable for 125,000 ADSs and warrants exercisable for 750,000 ADSs. The purchase price of each pre-funded warrant is equal to the offering price per ADS, minus $0.0001, and the exercise price of each pre-funded warrant is equal $0.0001 per share. The pre-funded warrants are immediately exercisable and may be exercised at any time until exercised in full. The warrants are immediately exercisable, expire five (5) years from the original issuance date and have an exercise price of $4.00 per ADS. The Company also issued to Univest Securities, LLC, which acted as the sole placement agent for the offering, warrants exercisable for 37,500 ADSs, with an exercise price of $4.80.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the registered direct offering were approximately $3.0 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses.

The ADSs, the pre-funded warrants, the warrants and the ADSs underlying the pre-funded warrants, the warrants and the placement agent’s warrants were offered pursuant to a prospectus supplement to a shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-256630) previously filed and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 7, 2021 (the “Shelf Registration Statement”). Such offering was made only by means of such prospectus supplement, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on April 4, 2023. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Univest by email at info@univest.us, or by calling +1 (212) 343-8888. In addition, copies of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any of the Company’s securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of any of the Company’s securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Univest Securities, LLC

Registered with FINRA since 1994, Univest Securities, LLC provides a wide variety of financial services to its institutional and retail clients globally including brokerage and execution services, sales and trading, market making, investment banking and advisory, wealth management. It strives to provide clients with value-add service and focuses on building long-term relationship with its clients. For more information, please visit: www.univest.us.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 155 issued patents as of March 31, 2023. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, AnPac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. The Company intends to enter the business-to-business e-commerce food business with the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary Fresh2 Technology Inc and the acquisition of Fresh2 Ecommerce Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. Univest Securities LLC and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

Univest Securities, LLC

Edric Guo

Chief Executive Officer

75 Rockefeller Plaza, Suite 18C

New York, NY 10019

Phone: (212) 343-8888

Email: info@univest.us