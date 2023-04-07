Meridianbet Releases Its 2022 ESG Report, With Record Sponsorships and Community Milestones

Over 50% of top management positions held by women

257 CSR projects and actions organized in 2022

Historic sponsorship deal with BC Crvena zvezda

Establishment of the "From the Heart with Love" Foundation

"Clean Air – Clear Victory" afforestation project initiated

2 million euros donated to health institutions worldwide

Sponsorship of over 30 sports clubs and 10 tournaments/competitions

Launch of Meridian Eco crowdfunding platform

SLIEMA, Malta, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a well-established and SEE leading online gaming company, has announced the release of its 2022 Global ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) Report. The comprehensive document highlights the company's dedication to responsible gaming, sustainable growth, and a positive impact on the communities it serves.

The report covers a range of topics, including Meridianbet's initiatives in environmental sustainability, social responsibility, strong governance practices, and gender equality. Key achievements and commitments from the report include:

Empowering female entrepreneurship, with women accounting for over 50% of the company's top management and leadership roles across all business segments.





Organizing 257 CSR projects and actions, focusing on environmental protection, support for health institutions, vulnerable individuals and social groups, cultural institutions, research centers, scholarships, and sports sponsorships.





Becoming the official sponsor of KK Crvena zvezda Meridianbet in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague, representing the largest agreement ever secured by a private company in Southeast Europe's history of sports, and sponsoring over 30 sports clubs and 10 tournament/sports competitions across Europe.





Establishing the Foundation "From the Heart with Love" to extend the scope and improve the coordination of socially responsible activities, focusing on fundraising for children with rare diseases, struggling families, environmental projects, and cultural and educational initiatives





Initiating the "Clean Air – Clear Victory" afforestation project in cooperation with local environmental protection ministries





Donating 2 million euros to over 120 health institutions in Europe, Africa, and South America, providing new medical and technical equipment, and organizing over 50 campaigns to raise funds for treating children with rare and dangerous diseases





Launching Meridian Eco, a unique crowdfunding platform that directly involves customers as donors for various CSR actions.





To read the full 2022 Global ESG Report, please visit: https://ir.meridianbet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/Global-2022-ESG-Report.pdf

Corporate Communciation - About MeridianBet Group

Founded in 2001, the MeridianBet Group is a well-established online sports betting and gaming group, licensed and currently operating in 20 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and South America. The MeridianBet Group’s successful business model utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems, thus allowing it to operate in multiple countries and currencies and with an omni-channel approach to markets, including retail, desktop online and mobile. For more information, visit https://ir.meridianbet.com.

For further information, please contact ir@meridianbet.com