North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces First Quarter Earnings

Dallas, Texas, UNITED STATES

DALLAS, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings of $1,393,780 or $0.54 per share for the three months ending March 31, 2023, compared to $2,134,090 or $0.83 per share for the same period in 2022. The decrease in earnings is primarily due to increasing interest paid on deposits.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the dividend declaration is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

           
           
NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO. 
12900 PRESTON ROAD 
DALLAS, TEXAS 
           
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS         
           
           
     Three Months Ended   
Income Statement   March 31   
           
     2023  2022    
           
           
Net Interest Income   9,183,394  10,003,740    
Provision for Credit Losses  (300,000) (750,000)   
Noninterest Income   1,378,092  1,522,047    
Noninterest Expenses   (8,572,086) (8,103,819)   
           
Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary 1,689,400  2,671,968    
Income Tax    (295,620) (537,878)   
           
Income Before Extraordinary  1,393,780  2,134,090    
Extraordinary    0  0    
           
Net Income    1,393,780  2,134,090    
           
           
Earnings per share   0.54  0.83    
           
           
           
       Three Month Average 
Balance Sheet  As of March 31   Ended March 31 
           
   2023 2022  2023  2022 
           
           
Total Assets  1,734,530,899 1,721,552,043  1,680,067,275  1,694,253,652 
Total Loans  1,038,329,832 897,738,044  1,032,637,321  879,536,104 
Deposits  1,512,380,442 1,548,932,318  1,505,226,698  1,519,559,087 
Stockholders' Equity 160,345,483 163,872,540  158,788,784  167,674,318 
           
           
           
           
           
(Prepared internally without review by 
our independent accountants) 

Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com



