NDBT Elects Casey Plummer to Board of Directors

DALLAS, Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank and Trust Co.), a leading Texas community banking organization, announces the addition of Casey Plummer to the Board of Directors. Mr. Plummer was elected to the Board during their monthly meeting in December 2025. He will officially join the Board effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Plummer founded Plummer Development Company of Dallas in 2013. He is currently a principal with the company, leading all aspects of real estate investment, development, and construction for multifamily and industrial projects. In addition, Mr. Plummer serves as Treasurer and is a member of the Board of Directors for The Human Impact, a nonprofit organization partnering with the chronically homeless population in Dallas. In July of 2024, Mr. Plummer purchased a property in South Dallas and is working with The Human Impact to develop a housing community for the homeless.

“I’ve always been drawn to people who serve selflessly, lead humbly, work tirelessly, and inspire authentically,” said Larry Miller, NDBT’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. “In the years that I have known Casey, he has consistently demonstrated these traits as he has led his family, built his business, and served our community. But for me, the most impressive thing about Casey is how he has served and who he has become in the process.”

“I’ve learned that relationships and success go hand in hand,” said Mr. Plummer. “When outcomes are measured only by numbers, achievement is empty. But when service and relationships come first, the fullness of success is possible. I’ve seen this mission lived out as a customer of NDBT, and now I’m honored to continue it in service to the bank and our community as a member of the Board.”

Mr. Plummer earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering degree from Mississippi State University. He is an active member of Providence Presbyterian Church, currently serving as a Deacon. Mr. Plummer is married to Katey Plummer and is father to three children. He enjoys coaching Y sports and is an avid outdoorsman.

ABOUT NDBT

Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank and Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com .

Media Contact:

Brian C. Jensen

972-716-7124

brian.jensen@ndbt.com