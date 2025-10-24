North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Announces Third Quarter Earnings

DALLAS, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.), an independent community bank established in 1961, today announced net earnings for three months of $2,153,174 or $0.84 per share, and net earnings for nine months of $5,563,832 or $2.17 per share, for the periods ending September 30, 2025.

Earnings were prepared internally without review by the company’s independent accountants. Financial results are the results of past performance, events and market conditions, and are not a guarantee for future results. Any forward-looking implications derived from this information may differ materially from actual results.

Further information about the earnings and financial performance is available from Glenn Henry, Chief Financial Officer, by contacting NDBT.

ABOUT NDBT
Founded in 1961, NDBT (North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.) is an independent community bank with five banking centers located in Dallas, Addison, Frisco, Las Colinas, and Plano. Headquartered on the corner of Preston Road and LBJ at 12900 Preston Road in Dallas, NDBT is dedicated to helping people make smarter choices in business and life by offering authentic banking solutions, wealth management, and innovative online banking tools. NDBT is Member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, call 972.716.7100, or visit online at www.ndbt.com.

 NORTH DALLAS BANK & TRUST CO.
 12900 PRESTON ROAD
 DALLAS, TEXAS
           
 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTSThree Months Ended Nine Months Ended
    September 30 September 30
 Income Statement 2025  2024  2025  2024 
           
 Interest Income 21,679,467  19,690,721  62,497,724  57,809,406 
 Interest Expense 10,511,837  11,417,563  31,538,242  32,759,175 
 Net Interest Income 11,167,630  8,273,158  30,959,482  25,050,231 
           
 Provision for Loan Losses(334,000) 0  (440,000) (440,000)
 Noninterest Income 1,415,333  1,546,280  4,555,246  4,384,215 
 Noninterest Expenses(9,671,275) (9,302,724) (28,447,278) (26,524,077)
 Income Before Taxes & Extraordinary2,577,688  516,714  6,627,450  2,470,369 
           
 Income Tax (424,514) (14,221) (1,063,618) (258,414)
 Income Tax Prior Period0  (25,000) 0  (25,000)
 Net Income 2,153,174  502,493  5,563,832  2,186,955 
           
 Earnings per Share 0.84  0.20  2.17  0.85 
           
        Nine Month Average
    As of September 30 Ended September 30
           
 Balance Sheet 2025  2024  2025  2024 
           
 Total Assets 1,866,276,212  1,867,355,555  1,879,073,770  1,819,265,389 
 Total Loans 1,281,642,359  1,211,656,001  1,261,606,605  1,206,729,021 
 Deposits  1,586,843,853  1,543,618,454  1,595,084,591  1,503,472,762 
 Stockholders' Equity179,838,525  170,479,567  175,639,405  166,294,611 
           
 (Prepared internally without review by
 our independent accountants)


Media Contact:
Brian C. Jensen
972-716-7124
brian.jensen@ndbt.com



