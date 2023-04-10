Ultimate Medical Academy Announces Misty Brown Fischer as Chief People Officer

Tampa, Fla., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy, a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is announcing the addition of Misty Brown Fischer as Chief People Officer.

“Our commitment to helping students find fulfilling careers in healthcare starts with the team we have assisting them on their journey,” said UMA President Tom Rametta. “By creating and fostering a dedicated, inclusive and supportive workforce, our team members are better able and empowered to support our students, graduates and healthcare partners. Misty Brown Fischer’s expertise in human resources, people and culture will continue to help set UMA apart as an award-winning workplace in which every team member can be part of a meaningful mission and find opportunities to contribute, engage and grow.”

Fischer brings more than 20 years of experience spanning human resources, employee engagement, corporate communications, advertising and public relations. Prior to joining UMA, Misty held global executive roles in the education, advertising and consulting spaces that enabled her to transform startups into award-winning cultures and foster turnaround stories for challenged companies. Her leadership efforts have resulted in “Best Places to Work” and “People First” awards, progressive workplaces, diverse employee communities, and strong alignment to organizational missions.

“UMA lives up to its belief in the ripple effect of care. The entire organization is oriented around this,” Fischer said. “When team members are supported, purpose-driven and fulfilled, they are motivated to extend that care to others — in our case, students and healthcare partners that impact communities nationwide. As Chief People Officer, I look forward to blending my progressive approach to people operations with the exceptional commitment and culture UMA has at its core.”

As an institution that understands the value of its team members, Fischer will play a vital role in UMA’s care-centered leadership; diversity, equity, and inclusion; team member engagement; and professional development.

About Ultimate Medical Academy

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for more than 29 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 75,000 alumni and more than 10,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting www.ultimatemedical.edu

Attachment