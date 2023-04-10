Hypoxia Market Growing Significantly, Assesses DelveInsight | Teclison Ltd., Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Expected to Boost Hypoxia Market

New York, USA, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hypoxia Market Growing Significantly| Teclison Ltd., Merck, Eli Lilly and Company, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Expected to Boost Hypoxia Market

The dynamics of the hypoxia market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world, and also due to the expected launch of many therapies during the forecast period.

DelveInsight’s Hypoxia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, hypoxia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Hypoxia Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the hypoxia market is expected to grow positively owing to several underline factors during the study period (2019–2032).

As per Biogen 2022, it is estimated that nearly 2 million people in the United States and the European Union will have a stroke each year.

people in the United States and the European Union will have a stroke each year. Leading hypoxia companies such as Teclison, Merck, Eli Lilly, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, AesRx, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Global Blood Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, and others are developing novel hypoxia drugs that can be available in the hypoxia market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel hypoxia drugs that can be available in the hypoxia market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for hypoxia treatment include Tirapazamine, Belzutifan, Tirzepatide, Rejuveinix, TMS-007, Aes-103, TH-302, GSK2256294, RO7070179, GBT440, AKB-6548 , and others.

and others. Several hypoxia therapies are awaiting approval, while some therapies are in the advanced stages of development.

Hypoxia Overview

Hypoxia is a condition with insufficient oxygen at the tissue level to maintain appropriate homeostasis. This can be caused by either insufficient blood flow to the tissues or insufficient oxygen levels in the blood. Traditional causes of hypoxia include hypoventilation, ventilation-perfusion mismatch, the low oxygen concentration of the air, right-to-left shunting, or impaired diffusion. Long-term untreated hypoxia causes irreversible organ damage, including death.

The hypoxia symptoms can differ depending on the cause and severity of the condition. Coughing, wheezing, increased heart rate, headache, and bluish skin, lips, or toenails are common symptoms. (called cyanosis). Severe instances may result in fainting or seizures. A physical examination to assess the heart and lungs is usually used for hypoxia diagnosis. If hypoxia symptoms are identified, tests such as pulse oximetry and arterial blood gas analysis are done, and imaging tests such as MRI, CT scan, echocardiogram, or electroencephalogram (EEG) are performed in cases of cerebral hypoxia.





Hypoxia Epidemiology Segmentation

As per the study conducted by Myriam Lacerte et al. (2020), the incidence rates of Hypoxic Brain Injury are approximately 50 per 100,000 population and survival-to-discharge rates of roughly 8%, which represents over 10,000 patients per year in the United States alone.

The hypoxia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Incident Cases of Stroke

Incident cases associated with Hypoxic Stroke

Diagnosed and Treatable Cases of Hypoxic Stroke

Hypoxia Treatment Market

The treatment of vascular brain disorders has a significant clinical, financial, and social effect around the globe. Prevention of their occurrence through lifestyle changes and clinical antihypertensive medication is an important component of the therapy to lower the risk of stroke and the gradual decline in memory caused by the vascular malfunction. The most important treatment for cerebral hypoxia involves removing the source of oxygen deprivation and intensive physical, occupational, or speech therapy to teach the brain how to work around any damaged areas. Such therapy can be difficult and emotionally draining, but the more committed treatment methods are more effective. Hypoxia treatment is divided into three categories: maintaining patent airways, raising the oxygen concentration of inspired air, and improving diffusion capacity.

Key Hypoxia Therapies and Companies

Tirapazamine: Teclison Ltd.

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Tirzepatide: Eli Lilly and Company

Rejuveinix: Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TMS-007: Biogen

Aes-103: AesRx, LLC

TH-302: Threshold Pharmaceuticals

GSK2256294: GlaxoSmithKline

RO7070179: Roche

GBT440: Global Blood Therapeutics

AKB-6548: Akebia Therapeutics

Hypoxia Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the hypoxia market are expected to change in the coming years due to the rising prevalence of the disease. In addition, the increasing awareness and rising healthcare spending across the globe will boost the growth of the hypoxia market. Moreover, the hypoxia pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies for hypoxia treatment are being investigated, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will have a major effect on the hypoxia market during the forecast period. The anticipated introduction of new therapies with better efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are all expected to drive the growth of the hypoxia market in the 7MM in the coming years.

However, the hypoxia market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the hypoxia market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Key Hypoxia Companies Teclison Ltd., Merck Sharp & Dohme, Eli Lilly and Company, Reven Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Biogen, AesRx, LLC, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Roche, Global Blood Therapeutics, Akebia Therapeutics, and others Key Hypoxia Therapies Tirapazamine, Belzutifan, Tirzepatide, Rejuveinix, TMS-007, Aes-103, TH-302, GSK2256294, RO7070179, GBT440, AKB-6548, and others

Scope of the Hypoxia Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Hypoxia current marketed and emerging therapies

Hypoxia current marketed and emerging therapies Hypoxia Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hypoxia drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Hypoxia drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Hypoxia Market Access and Reimbursement

