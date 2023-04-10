Tenable Announces Date For Its First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® (NASDAQ: TENB), the Exposure Management company, today announced it will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Monday, April 24, 2023. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results. While the company normally releases quarterly results on Tuesdays, this date precedes the kickoff to RSA Conference on April 25.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. A webcast replay will be available after the call through Monday, May 8, 2023.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .

Investor Contact:

Tenable

investors@tenable.com