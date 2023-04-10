Wesdome Announces First Quarter Production Results; Provides Conference Call Details

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces first quarter (“Q1”) results.

Warwick Morley-Jepson, Board Chair and Interim CEO commented, “2023 is off to a strong start with total combined first quarter production of 28,369 ounces. We are also pleased to see progressive ramp up and development at Kiena and continue to expect production at both sites to be higher in the second half of the year. We remain on track to deliver on guidance.”

At the Eagle River Complex, the Company saw strong operational performance combined with continued positive grade reconciliation from the Falcon Zone, resulting in production of 20,492 ounces. Also as expected, the last of the stockpiled Mishi ore was processed during the Quarter.

At the Kiena Mine, continued operational focus resulted in production of 7,877 ounces, in line with budget. The pastefill plant, which was commissioned in Q4 of 2022, has performed well, achieving its design throughput and yielding the expected improvements in stope cycle times and reduction in dilution. Albeit, the mine continues to work it’s way through the lower grade ore as it advances the ramp in 2023. Development performance in the ramp to Kiena Deep continued to track ahead of schedule during the quarter.

Q1 2023 Operating Performance

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Ore milled (tonnes) Eagle River 48,133 53,217 Mishi 6,150 11,873 Kiena 42,324 21,162 Total Ore Milled 96,607 86,252 Head grade (grams per tonne, “g/t”) Eagle River 13.5 11.6 Mishi 2.3 3.6 Kiena 5.9 7.7 Gold production (ounces) Eagle River 20,159 19,334 Mishi 332 1,165 Kiena 7,877 5,112 Total Gold Production 28,368 25,611 Production sold (ounces) 30,000 28,000





First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. At that time, the financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the company’s website at www.wesdome.com and on SEDAR www.sedar.com A conference call and webcast to discuss these results will be held on Thursday May 11 at 10:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the call at the link below to obtain dial in details. Preregistration is required for this event. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.





Participant Registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI10a0c8d0e83a4371b94467e2f3eb1722

The webcast can also be accessed under the news and events section of the company’s website





ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is a Canadian focused gold producer with two high grade underground assets, the Eagle River mine in Ontario and the recently commissioned Kiena mine in Quebec. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit in Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company’s primary goal is to responsibly leverage this operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer. Wesdome trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO,” with a secondary listing on the OTCQX under the symbol “WDOFF.”

For further information, please contact:

Warwick Morley-Jepson or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop Chair of the Board and Interim CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2029 416-360-3743 ext. 2025 w.morley-jepson@wesdome.com lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com 220 Bay St, Suite 1200 Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4 Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620 Website: www.wesdome.com



