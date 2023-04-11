Notification of executives and related parties transactions with Nilfisk shares

In accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation Article 19 no. 596/2014, Nilfisk has received the following notification from executives and/or their related parties’ regarding transactions in Nilfisk shares.



This notification is an ‘Initial notification’ regarding the purchase of 3,020 shares in Nilfisk by Torsten Türling, CEO at Nilfisk Holding A/S. The shares have been purchased on April 5, 2023 at a total price of 398,362 DKK.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Elisabeth Toftmann Klintholm +45 2555 6337

Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Torsten Türling

2. Reason for notification

a) Occupation / title

CEO

b) Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question

a) Name

Nilfisk Holding A/S

b) LEI code

529900FSU45YYVLKB451

4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each marketplace where the transactions have been executed

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument / Securities code

Shares

Nilfisk Holding (NLFSK) - ISIN DK0060907293

b) Transaction type

Purchase of shares to market price

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price: DKK 131.91 per share

Volume: 3,020 shares

d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 3,020

Aggregated price: DKK 398,362

e) Date of the transaction

April 5, 2023

f) Market place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)





Attachment