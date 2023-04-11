Clip Money Establishes Reputation as Preferred Cash Management Solution in New York Metro and Long Island Area

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clip Money, Inc. (“Clip”) (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF), a leading fintech that brings convenient, cost-effective cash management services to retailers, reports impressive growth in the New York Metro and Long Island area, including Staples stores, and Simon® (NYSE:SPG) properties.



Clip's expansion in one of the busiest tourist and shopping destinations in the United States marks a significant milestone for the company.

"We've been thrilled to serve so many businesses in the New York City area - arguably one of the world’s most densely populated and thriving retail markets," said Joseph Arrage, CEO of Clip Money. “With so many challenges faced by retailers that are struggling with their existing processes, we are excited to bring our cash management solution to even more businesses in the region."

Currently, Clip is installed in 80 locations across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, and has quickly become the preferred cash management solution of independent and multinational retailers alike. Why businesses prefer depositing with Clip:

Bank-agnostic: Any business can make cash deposits in seconds to any existing bank account in convenient, accessible locations via a ClipDrop.

Any business can make cash deposits in seconds to any existing bank account in convenient, accessible locations via a ClipDrop. Cash management on your own time: Deposits can be made at any time during extended retail hours by designated business employees.

Deposits can be made at any time during extended retail hours by designated business employees. Powerful technology : Clip's intuitive app and dashboard track every deposit, transaction history and offer analytics in real time.

: Clip's intuitive app and dashboard track every deposit, transaction history and offer analytics in real time. Next-day credit: Retailers receive next business day credit, improving cash flow.

To learn more, please visit www.clipmoney.com , and for a full list of locations, visit https://clipmoney.com/locations

About Clip

Clip Money, Inc. (TSXV:CLIP) (OTCQB:CLPMF) is an infrastructure enabled Fintech that provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to make deposits securely to their current business bank account through a national network of smart drop box locations in malls, big box stores, and grocery chains. Clip Money, Inc. improves the business deposit experience through transformational digital and mobile enabled platform services. In 2022, Clip announced strategic collaborations with Staples , Brookfield Properties , BentallGreenOak (BGO) , Simon® (NYSE:SPG) , Invicta , with additional announcements pending.