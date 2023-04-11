English French

Clermont-Ferrand, April 11, 2023

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Michelin filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on April 7, 2023. It is freely available to the public under the conditions set out in the applicable regulations and can be consulted/downloaded at the Company’s website, www.michelin.com (under Finance/Regulatory information/Universal Registration Document) and at the AMF’s website (www.amf france.org).

The Universal Registration Document contains:

The 2022 Annual Financial Report;

The Report of the Supervisory Board on Corporate Governance, covering the components of corporate officer compensation submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 12, 2023;

The Non-Financial Information Statement;

The Duty of Care Plan;

The Statutory Auditors’ reports on decisions submitted to shareholders at the Annual Meeting to be held on May 12, 2023, as well as their fees;

The description of the share buyback program;

Information on the Annual Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 12, 2023.





Financial Agenda:

Quarterly information for the three months ending March 31, 202 3 : Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after close of trading

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 after close of trading Annual Shareholders Meeting: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Ex-dividend date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Payment date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Results for the six months ending June 30, 2023: Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after close of trading



Financial information for the nine months ending September 30, 2023: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 after close of trading













Investor Relations







Guillaume Jullienne

+33 (0) 7 86 09 68 01

guillaume.jullienne@michelin.com







Pierre Hassaïri

+33 (0) 6 84 32 90 81

pierre.hassairi@michelin.com







Flavien Huet

+33 (0) 7 77 85 04 82

flavien.huet@michelin.com



Media Relations







+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22



groupe-michelin.service.de.presse@michelin.com







Individual shareholders







+33 (0) 4 73 32 23 05







Muriel Floc’hlay

muriel.floc-hlay@michelin.com







Clémence Rodriguez

clemence.daturi-rodriguez@michelin.com





