Aqua Nautilus to Take the Stage at RSA 2023

BOSTON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security , the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced that Aqua Nautilus, the company’s dedicated cloud native security research team, will present breakthrough research during two sessions at RSA 2023. The company will also be exhibiting at the show held in San Francisco on April 24-27, 2023.



The first session, eBPF Warfare - Detecting eBPF Malware with Tracee , will be presented by Idan Revivo, vice president of cyber security research and head of Aqua Nautilus, and Asaf Eitani, security researcher at Aqua, on Wednesday, April 26, at 2:25 p.m. PT. This session will discuss the different types of rootkits, their attack flow, how they operate and how to detect them using Aqua’s open source, eBPF-based tool Tracee. Eitani was recently awarded second place in The 2022 Volatility Plugin Contest for his work on three plugins that detect fileless attacks and kernel level rootkits; the rootkits will be discussed in the session.

Aqua Nautilus will also present its findings on vulnerabilities in the software supply chain ecosystem. The session, Exploiting Vulnerabilities and Flaws to Attack Supply Chain, will explore the many attack vectors including integrated development environments (IDEs), source code management (SCM), package managers and CI/CD. It will be presented by Yakir Kadkoda, vulnerability research team lead, and Ilay Goldman, vulnerability researcher, both on Aqua Nautilus, on Thursday, April 27, at 1:00 p.m. PT. Attendees will learn how to harness the power of eBPF technology to detect and prevent cloud native attacks on the software supply chain.

“The cloud native threat landscape is evolving at a staggering pace, and Aqua Nautilus is on the forefront, discovering and analyzing new attacks to help educate security practitioners,” said Revivo. “Our sessions at RSA will examine some of our team’s most significant research, and attendees will learn actionable advice on how to gain an advantage over attackers.”

To learn more about Aqua and Team Nautilus, visit booth #1627 in the South Expo Hall at RSA.

About Aqua Nautilus

Nautilus focuses on cybersecurity research of the cloud native stack. Its mission is to uncover new vulnerabilities, threats and attacks that target containers, Kubernetes, serverless, and public cloud infrastructure — enabling new methods and tools to address them. With a global network of honeypots, Aqua Nautilus catches more than 80,000 cloud native attacks every month, specifically those unique to containers and microservices that other platforms cannot see.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security stops cloud native attacks across the application lifecycle and is the only company with a $1M Cloud Native Protection Warranty to guarantee it. As the pioneer in cloud native security, Aqua helps customers reduce risk while building the future of their businesses. The Aqua Platform is the industry's most integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP), protecting the application lifecycle from dev to cloud and back. Founded in 2015, Aqua is headquartered in Boston, MA and Ramat Gan, IL with Fortune 1000 customers in over 40 countries. For more information, visit https://www.aquasec.com/ .