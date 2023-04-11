U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Recognizes Aligned Data Centers for Leading Green Power Use

DALLAS, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligned Data Centers, a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers, today announced it has joined the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Green Power Partnership. Aligned’s participation further illustrates the company’s commitment to covering 100 percent of its electricity with green power. By choosing green power, Aligned is helping advance the voluntary market for green power and development of those sources.



“As the data center industry’s leading change agent for sustainability, Aligned is proud to be recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as a member of its Green Power Partnership,” states Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned. “We are committed to partnering with our customers to assist them in meeting their clean energy goals as we share the path towards achieving net-zero carbon emissions and a climate secure world.”

According to the U.S. EPA, Aligned Data Center’s green power use is equivalent to the electricity use of nearly 13,000 average American homes annually. By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Aligned and other Green Power Partners are helping to reduce the negative health impacts of air emissions including those related to ozone, fine particles, acid rain and regional haze.

“EPA applauds Aligned Data Centers for its leadership position in the green power marketplace,” says James Critchfield, Program Manager of EPA's Green Power Partnership. “Aligned Data Centers is an excellent example for other organizations in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through green power investment and use.”

Since its founding, Aligned has made environmental stewardship and sustainability core pillars of its customer-focused business strategy and expanding data center portfolio, beginning with the innovative, energy-efficient design of its data center platform. Aligned’s patented and award-winning Delta³™ cooling technology, combined with a state-of-the-art waterless heat rejection system, reduces power consumption, eliminates water usage, and decreases costs associated with data center cooling. This cooling technology also delivers significant efficiency enhancements across rising rack densities associated with next-generation workloads such as high performance computing (HPC) and AI/ML applications.

As part of its Aligned Insight platform, the company employs OriginMark™, an enhanced material traceability system, which further accelerates supply chain decarbonization and circular asset management across its data center portfolio. This technology provides Aligned and its customers a more transparent and granular view of their embodied carbon footprint by tracing the complete lifecycle of data center equipment and devices as well as identifying material recovery and recycling options. Aligned also partners with nZero to provide accurate data of its operational carbon footprint, which helps inform the sustainability strategies of both the company and its customers.

Aligned’s environmentally focused initiatives also extend to its historic green financing, which includes the industry-first green data center securitization and the first-ever U.S. data center sustainability-linked financing. Aligned’s sustainability-linked financing is tied to the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives and Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), including a commitment to match 100% of Aligned’s annual energy consumption to zero-carbon renewable energy.

To learn more about Aligned’s Sustainability Program, visit aligneddc.com/sustainability.

About Aligned Data Centers

Aligned Data Centers is a leading technology infrastructure company offering innovative, sustainable, and adaptive Scale Data Centers and Build-to-Scale solutions for global hyperscale and enterprise customers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows densification and vertical growth within the same footprint, enabling customers to scale up without disruption, all while maintaining industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving sustainability, reliability, and their bottom line. For more information, visit www.aligneddc.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About EPA’s Green Power Partnership

The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

