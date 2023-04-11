Avalon GloboCare Signs Agreement with Qi Diagnostics to Exclusively Distribute KetoAir Breathalyzer Device and AI-Enabled Software in North America, South America, U.K. and European Union

Commercialization-ready; initially targeting diabetes reversal and weight management markets



FREEHOLD, N.J., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT), a developer of innovative cell-based technology, cellular therapy and precision diagnostics, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Qi Diagnostics Limited (“Qi Diagnostics”), for exclusive distribution rights to market Qi Diagnostics’ KetoAir™ breathalyzer device and related accessories, including current and future models, in North America, South America, the U.K. and the European Union. KetoAir™ functions as companion diagnostic and monitoring device for ketogenic dietary management and will initially target the diabetes reversal and weight management markets.

Qi Diagnostics is a medical device company with expertise in the development and manufacturing of proprietary Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) nanosensor-based in vitro diagnostic and screening devices. Qi Diagnostics has developed KetoAir™, a breathalyzer combined with an artificial intelligence (AI) nutritionist consultation for ketogenic health management that has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Avalon and Qi-Diagnostics also intend to collaborate to co-develop a breathalyzer device for potential screening and early detection of lung cancer and will have joint ownership of any and all intellectual property arising from or generated in the co-development of a lung cancer breathalyzer product(s).

“We are very excited to partner with Qi Diagnostics to exclusively distribute the KetoAir™ in North America, South America, the U.K. and the EU. Our initial go-to-market strategy will target diabetes reversal and obesity management. Increasing clinical evidence has demonstrated that nutritional ketosis is one of the most effective treatment options for sustainably reversing diabetes and weight management. A proper ketogenic diet has been clinically proven to reduce blood sugar, improve insulin sensitivity, and reduce inflammation,” stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “Being able to safely and consistently maintain nutritional ketosis has been shown to increase the chances of diabetes reversal. KetoAir™ is the first breathalyzer on the market that uses an artificial intelligence (AI) nutritionist bundled with the nanosensor-based breathalyzer for ketogenic health management. It can detect and quantify acetone levels in the breath and monitor the ketosis state, while also providing 24/7 nutritional advice. We look forward to commercializing KetoAir™ and helping those individuals with diabetes and weight management needs.”

The parties intend to enter into a definitive agreement regarding the final terms and pricing but there can be no assurance that such agreement will be entered into on terms acceptable to Avalon or at all.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and delivering innovative, transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Avalon also provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients’ growth and development, as well as competitiveness in healthcare and CellTech industry markets. Through its subsidiary structure with unique integration of verticals from innovative R&D to automated bioproduction and accelerated clinical development, Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/NK), exosome technology (ACTEX™), and regenerative therapeutics. For more information about Avalon GloboCare, please visit www.avalon-globocare.com.

