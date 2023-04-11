WSO2 Promotes Asanka Abeysinghe to CTO

Santa Clara, CA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that Asanka Abeysinghe has been named chief technology officer (CTO). Asanka, who has held several technology leadership roles at WSO2 since 2008, most recently served as the company’s chief technology evangelist. He brings more than two decades of experience in software architecture and development, helping organizations implement digital transformation programs that result in consumer-driven digital applications.

As CTO, Asanka will focus on driving WSO2’s external architecture strategy, advising clients on digital transformation, and optimizing WSO2’s open-source and SaaS platforms for customer satisfaction and value. In doing so, he will also expand on his existing contributions of the foundational concepts to the industry. These include the cell-based architecture approach applied to the Choreo SaaS application development suite and the digital double concept informing WSO2’s Asgardeo SaaS for customer IAM (CIAM). Additionally, Asanka will take the lead in championing the company’s vision along with WSO2’s corporate reference methodology for development, customer success, and implementation. He is based in the WSO2 Santa Clara, CA office.

“Asanka has played a pivotal role in advancing our platforms, educating the market, and serving as a trusted advisor for enterprises navigating their digital transformations,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “As a thought leader on architectures for today’s digital demands with deep connections to our customers, Asanka is strongly positioned to spearhead the evolution and adoption of our next-generation solutions. It’s a genuine honor to have him serve as CTO."

“At WSO2, we’re on a mission to simplify the creation of digital experiences for our customers as we expand our new generation of SaaS offerings and open-source software to help software development teams innovate faster,” said Asanka Abeysinghe, WSO2 CTO. “Just as we advise enterprises on delivering customer-centric digital applications, as CTO, my foremost priorities will include educating the market, channeling user feedback to product engineering, and delivering strategic advisory services to empower our customers with the essential foundation for success.”

About Asanka Abeysinghe

Asanka brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his role as WSO2 CTO, including the design and implementation of highly scalable distributed systems, service-oriented and microservice architectures in the financial domain, mobile platforms, and various business integration solutions. He is a regular speaker at numerous global events and many tech meetups in the San Francisco Bay Area. Additionally, Asanka is a committer within the Apache Software Foundation and a member of the Forbes Technology Council . He also is a book author who publishes the Architect to Architect blog and regularly contributes to technology industry publications.

Asanka joined WSO2 in 2008 as an architect before becoming the director and then vice president of solutions architecture. In 2018, Asanka joined the CTO office and served as a vice president of architecture and deputy CTO before becoming chief technology evangelist in 2020. Prior to WSO2, Asanka held several technology and management roles in product engineering companies. He has a BSc in MIS from the National University of Ireland.

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 60 trillion transactions and managing over 1 billion identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, India, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

