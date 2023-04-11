Monroe® Announces Shocks and Struts Consumer Rebate Program in the U.S. and Canada

NORTHVILLE, Mich., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is finally here and with the start of National Car Care month, it is a great time to have your vehicle inspected for any damage that may have occurred during the harsh winter months. Just in time for consumers to start thinking about spring vehicle maintenance, Monroe® shocks and struts has recently launched a “Get up to $150” consumer rebate program available to residents of the United States and Canada (including Quebec). Monroe is a leading global brand from Tenneco’s DRiV group.



From April 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023, consumers who purchase qualifying combinations of two (2) Monroe strut assemblies or four (4) Monroe shocks, struts, and/or assemblies will be eligible to get a $50, $75, or $150 Mastercard® prepaid card. Offer is good on Monroe premium light vehicle products including Monroe Quick-Strut® assemblies, Magnum® strut assemblies, OESpectrum® shocks, struts and all-new shock and mount assemblies, Reflex® shocks and struts, Gas-Magnum® shocks, Max-Air® shocks and load-adjusting shocks; see full terms and qualifying part list at www.monroe.com/rebate. After the purchase period ends on May 31st, consumers have until 11:59pm on June 30th to submit their online rebate form.



To receive the Mastercard prepaid card, products must be purchased in combination as follows:

REBATE TIERS AMOUNT EARNED Purchase of two (2) Quick-Strut or Magnum strut assemblies $50 Mastercard prepaid card Purchase of four (4) shocks (shock and mount assemblies qualify) $50 Mastercard prepaid card Purchase of four (4): combination of two (2) shocks and two (2) struts or strut assemblies; or four (4) struts $75 Mastercard prepaid card Purchase of four (4) Quick-Strut or Magnum strut assemblies $150 Mastercard prepaid card



“In many areas of the U.S. and Canada, it’s been a difficult winter, so now is the perfect time for consumers to have their vehicles inspected for worn components that are critical to safe operation. It is common to think shocks and struts only provide comfort benefits to the vehicle passengers when, actually, they do more than that as a critical safety component that work together with brakes, tires, and suspension systems to keep your vehicle in contact with the road,” said Rebecca Mahan, Executive Director, Marketing and Brand, DRiV. “At Monroe, we strive to deliver durability-tested shocks and struts designed to OE standards that customers are confident will meet the performance demands for the road ahead.



“With this rebate program we hope to help consumers protect their investment in vehicle maintenance by avoiding premature wear of other expensive repairs such as tires, brakes and suspension components that could be caused by worn shocks and struts.”

This year alone, Monroe has released new products covering more than 21 million vehicles in operation. Products now feature an exclusive, gas-to-liquid technology (GTL) oil blend validated to OE requirements and delivers performance improving benefits already experienced by technicians using engine oil formulations with similar GTL technology such as protecting internal components against wear. Monroe’s innovative GTL oil blend is available in Monroe shocks, struts and assemblies produced at DRiV’s Paragould, Arkansas, manufacturing facility.



For more information about the rebate program, please visit the following websites:

U.S./District of Columbia/Puerto Rico: www.monroe.com/rebate

Canada (English): www.monroe.com/rebate-en-ca

Canada (French): www.monroe.com/rebate-fr-ca

To learn more about Monroe ride control products, limited lifetime warranty, and Feel the Difference™ guarantee, visit www.monroe.com or contact a Monroe supplier. Connect with Monroe on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.



Offer is open to U.S., District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, including Quebec, residents 18 and over. Rebate is available from April 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023, with redemption through June 30, 2023. Void where prohibited. See www.monroe.com/rebate for full program overview. For complete Terms and Conditions, and to claim your rebate, go to rebate.monroe.com for U.S., District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico residents; www.monroe.com/rebate-en-ca for English-speaking Canada residents; and www.monroe.com/rebate-fr-ca for French-speaking Canada residents.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Visit www.tenneco.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 313.617.2086

karen.shulhan@driv.com



