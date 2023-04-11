CannabisNewsWire to Serve as Media Partner for Lift Toronto 2023 Cannabis Business Conference & Tradeshow

DENVER, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative content distributor and multifaceted communications organization with 50+ brands including CannabisNewsWire , announces its latest event collaboration with the organizers of Lift Toronto , which will be returning to the iconic Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 222 Front St. W, Toronto, ON M5V 2T6, on June 1-3, 2023.

As North America’s premier cannabis conference and tradeshow series, Lift Events & Experiences are acclaimed as must-attend events. Lift Toronto is projected to showcase 150-plus exhibiting companies, 140-plus speakers and featured panelists, and, as the event is open to all audiences across the full cannabis industry and community, a total of three- to five thousand attendees are expected.

IBN and CannabisNewsWire will both leverage their array of extensive corporate communications solutions to drive recognition for Lift Toronto 2023 participants who are seeking to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers and the broader public. Content generated will be amplified across 5,000+ outlets as part of a coordinated effort to further the distribution of articles and press releases.

The immersive three-day event will kick off on June 1, 2023, with the Lift Cannabis Business Conference (LCBC), an all-business strategy forum focusing on the drivers of forward momentum, overcoming systemic challenges, and advancing innovative business and regulatory solutions. Attendees will hear from renowned industry speakers on a variety of issues related to driving sustainable growth in the sector, potential regulatory changes and the latest growth projections. The insights-packed agenda is designed to drive greater know-how across the length of the supply chain and broaden professional networks.

Thereafter, the expo will be open June 2-3, showcasing hundreds of companies presenting the latest innovations, products, services and accessories from across the full cannabis ecosystem. Industry Day is June 2, focusing on industry clients and budtenders, while June 3 will be geared toward the needs of the broader consumer base.

“Lift is a highly professional organization with a long track record of successful cannabis events. We are very pleased to continue our collaboration as an official media sponsor and work with their wonderful team,” said Cami Cox, director of analytics and reporting for CannabisNewsWire. “Lift Toronto is the premier cannabis event in Canada and offers world-class educational opportunities for anyone in the space. Moreover, the diverse exhibitor list and high-powered networking make this event a favorite.”

In addition to CannabisNewsWire’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will provide curated social media coverage of the event. Collectively among its 50+ investor-oriented brands, IBN reaches an audience of more than 2 million followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

To purchase tickets and learn more about Lift Expo, visit https://liftexpo.ca/toronto-2023/

