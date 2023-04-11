Pax8 Announces David Powell as VP of Sales Strategy

DENVER, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the leading cloud commerce marketplace, today announced the appointment of David Powell as Vice President of Sales Strategy. In his role, Powell will lead the company's sales strategy efforts to drive growth and revenue with a strong focus in working with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to develop and strengthen their cybersecurity offerings. Powell’s appointment is part of Pax8's heightened commitment to assist MSPs in expanding their cybersecurity strategies to meet the evolving needs of their customers in today’s rapidly growing security environment. Powell will report to Jared Pangretic, Senior Vice President of Sales, Americas.



“We are thrilled to have someone of David's caliber join Pax8 during this significant period of our company's growth,” said Pangretic. “David's passion for the channel community is evident in his efforts to empower MSPs and help them succeed in a constantly evolving market. His extensive network and deep understanding of the MSP landscape have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor and thought leader in the industry.”

With 26 years of experience in the IT industry, Powell is a well-regarded and accomplished professional who has excelled in various areas such as account management, security, sales and marketing, channel strategy, and business acquisitions and development. Notably, Powell has had an outstanding career in Software as a Service (SaaS) with impressive achievements.

“David’s extensive experience and exceptional track record will undoubtedly prove invaluable to our organization,” said Nick Heddy, Chief Commerce Officer at Pax8. “We are particularly excited about his amazing work and contributions in the MSP realm, and we look forward to seeing his contributions drive our partners’ continued success."

Powell’s career highlights include serving as Chief Revenue Officer at Evo Security, an IAM platform for MSPs. Prior to that, Powell was President at Prodoscore and is a board member for the Inspire Brands Foundation. Powell also served as Senior Vice President of Growth at ConnectWise, where he was responsible for account management and cybersecurity partner programs. Powell also played a key role in the expansion of multiple SaaS businesses, including LogicMonitor (which was acquired by Vista Equity Partners) and Perch Cybersecurity (purchased by ConnectWise). He has a wealth of experience in companies that have experienced rapid growth, having been part of three successful exits and seven acquisitions backed by private equity.

Powell received his Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Master of Arts in Public Relations from the University of Alabama. He was recognized as a CRN Channel Chief in 2017, 2021, and 2022, and was included in the Birmingham Business Journal's "Top 40 Under 40" in 2011. Additionally, he has been featured five times on the MS mentor list of "Top 250 People in Managed Services."

“Joining the Pax8 team is a great privilege, and I am eager to help MSPs of all scales to navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity threats,” said Powell. “As the prevalence of these threats is not diminishing, but instead anticipated to continue expanding and intensifying over time, my aim, in tandem with Pax8's mission of fostering MSP achievement, is to help MSPs implement strong and all-encompassing cybersecurity solutions that ensure the protection of both their organization and their clients."

