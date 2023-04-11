Decisions taken in the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

English Lithuanian

The following decisions were adopted in the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius) on 11 April 2023:

LITGRID AB annual report for 2022.

The annual report of LITGRID AB on the activities of the company for 2022 is taken into account (annexed).

Independent auditor's report on LITGRID AB 2022 set of financial statements and annual report.

Independent auditor's report on LITGRID AB 2022 set of financial statements and annual report is taken into account (annexed).

Approval of LITGRID AB financial statements of 2022.

The financial statements of LITGRID AB of 2022 is approved (annexed).

Approval of LITGRID AB profit (loss) distribution of 2022.

The profit (loss) distribution for the year 2022 of LITGRID AB is approved (annexed).

Approval of LITGRID AB renumeration report of 2022.

The remuneration report of LITGRID AB of 2022, which is part of the annual LITGRID AB 2022 report, is approved.

Approval of the new wording of LITGRID AB Articles of Association

6.1. The new LITGRID AB Articles of Association are approved (attached).

6.2. The Chief Executive Officer of LITGRID AB (with the right to sub-delegate) is authorized to sign the amended Articles of Association in accordance with the procedure established by legal acts and to register them in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, to submit and collect documents, to perform all necessary actions related to the implementation of this decision of the general meeting of shareholders.

ANNEXES:

LITGRID AB financial statements for 2022, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted by the European Union, together with the conclusion of the independent auditor and annual report; Profit (loss) distribution project for 2022; LITGRID AB Articles of Association.

