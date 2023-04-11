Carahsoft and WinMagic Partner to Provide Authentication and Encryption Solutions to the Public Sector

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario and RESTON, Va., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, WinMagic, an encryption and authentication provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as WinMagic’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading authentication and encryption solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“MagicEndpoint delivers uncompromising security with a passwordless experience for both preboot login and online accounts. Our solution provides continuous authentication of the endpoint device plus user combination with no user action required,” said Ryder Gaston, Chief Revenue Officer at WinMagic. “This ongoing verification provides organizations with the key component of the ‘never trust always verify’ zero trust principle. We look forward to partnering with Carahsoft and their reseller partners to bring next-generation security solutions to the Public Sector.”

MagicEndpoint complements existing Government environments to deliver an end-to-end secure user experience. The solution’s preboot authentication, Windows login capabilities and passwordless online authentication help deliver a secure and seamless user experience.

WinMagic’s SecureDoc adapts to unique Government environments without disrupting productivity. This encryption and authentication product enables Government organizations to secure all their data at the same time, keeping it safe from cyberattacks.

“With the addition of MagicEndpoint to our Cybersecurity Solutions portfolio, the Public Sector now has access to data security solutions that protect agencies without disrupting productivity and innovation,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “We look forward to working with WinMagic and our reseller partners to help our customers reach their Zero Trust goals.”

WinMagic’s passwordless authentication solutions are available through Carahsoft’s NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the WinMagic team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or WinMagic@carahsoft.com.

The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft specializes in providing Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare organizations with security solutions to safeguard their cyber ecosystem. To learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions, visit www.carahsoft.com/solve/cybersecurity.

About WinMagic

WinMagic is a leading developer of cybersecurity solutions that, over the course of 25 years, has raised the bar for endpoint encryption. The company is trusted by over 2,500 businesses and government agencies and has over 3 million active licenses globally. The WinMagic authentication and encryption suite protects your company's data, on-premises or in the cloud. WinMagic solutions deliver seamless authentication and encryption experiences that increase productivity while protecting users and data. For more information, visit www.winmagic.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry-leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

