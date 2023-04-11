New York, USA, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Urinary Drainage Bags Market to Surpass 2 Billion by 2027 | DelveInsight

The urinary drainage bags market is anticipated to propel due to rising cases of urological and gynecological disorders such as bladder obstruction, urinary incontinence (UI), Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), urinary retention, bladder cancer, and others. Furthermore, the growing number of surgeries and the growing burden of the geriatric population suffering from chronic ailments such as paralysis, Alzheimer's disease, and others around the world will drive the demand for urinary drainage bags in the coming years.

Key Takeaways from the Urinary Drainage Bags Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global urinary drainage bags market during the forecast period.

Notable urinary drainage bags companies such as Amsino International, Inc., Coloplast Corp, BD, Medline Industries, LP., McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Barkey LSL HEALTHCARE, INC., HR® Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated., Cardinal Health., Sterigear, Plasti-med Plastic Medical Products, Flexicare (Group) Limited, Pacific Hospital Supply Co., Ltd (PAHSCO), B. Braun SE, Convatec Inc., Manfred Sauer UK, Urocare Products, Inc., Romsons, and several others are currently operating in the urinary drainage bags market.

and several others are currently operating in the urinary drainage bags market. In May 2022, Becton, Dickinson (BD), one of the largest medical technology companies in the world, declared that they had developed the urine drainage system using a component made from Röhm’s CYROLITE® G-20 HIFLO medical-grade plastic product. CYROLITE® is highly resistant to bodily fluids, lipids, and many chemicals, such as plasticizers. The material makes the bag resistance to urine.

Urinary Drainage Bags Overview

Urinary drainage bags are used to store and collect uncontrolled urine in patients with urological disorders. Urine drainage bags can also be used to track urine output. The catheter tube is connected to a urine drainage bag, which collects urine. The urinary catheter is inserted into the bladder via the urethra, the opening through which urine exits the body.

Furthermore, urinary drainage bags come in various sizes, including leg, large, reusable, and disposable bags. Leg bags are attached to the leg to collect urine, and large bags are mostly used at night. Because this leg bag is hidden beneath clothes, it contributes to increased comfort. It is necessary to empty and clean urine drainage bags to maintain urine flow and prevent reflux. They are widely used in hospitals and medical facilities, increasing their demand.





Urinary Drainage Bags Market Insights

North America dominated the global urinary drainage bags market in 2021 and will continue to do so during the forecast period of 2022–2027. Factors such as the rising prevalence of urological and gynecological disorders such as bladder obstruction, UI, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), urinary retention, and bladder cancer, as well as the rise in regulatory approvals for urinary drainage bags market, will drive demand for urinary drainage bags market in North America.

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Dynamics

The rising prevalence of urological or gynecological disorders worldwide is one of the primary drivers of the urinary drainage bags market. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of prostate cancer may boost demand for urinary drainage bags, as the bags can be used to collect urine when micturition is disrupted by prostate cancer.

However, catheter-related issues, risks associated with the capillary blood collection technique, challenges encountered during micro-collection, and other factors may impede the global urinary drainage bags market’s growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 epidemic has had a significant impact on the urinary drainage bags market, as medical facilities for patients with various diseases have been halted due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown in almost every country, restricting people’s movement and hospital visits, halting supply chains and logistics, hampered the manufacturing process, and resulting in a product shortage in the market. Furthermore, many elective surgeries for the treatment and management of a variety of diseases were postponed to give priority to COVID-19 patients.

However, due to the increased hospital admission rates of patients with coronavirus infection, product demand increased in hospital settings to provide effective patient care, as many critical patients lacked mobility or were bedridden during hospital admissions, thereby increasing the demand for urinary drainage bags. Thus, even after the pandemic, the urinary drainage bags market is expected to grow significantly and steadily over the forecast period.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Urinary Drainage Bags Market CAGR ~5% Projected Urinary Drainage Bags Market Size by 2027 USD 2.58 Billion Key Urinary Drainage Bags Companies Amsino International, Inc., Coloplast Corp, BD, Medline Industries, LP., McKesson Medical-Surgical, Inc., Barkey LSL HEALTHCARE, INC., HR® Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, Hollister Incorporated., Cardinal Health., Sterigear, Plasti-med Plastic Medical Products, Flexicare (Group) Limited, Pacific Hospital Supply Co., Ltd (PAHSCO), B. Braun SE, Convatec Inc., Manfred Sauer UK, Urocare Products, Inc., Romsons, among others

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Assessment

Urinary Drainage Bags Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Leg Bags, Large Bags, and Others Market Segmentation By Usage: Reusable and Disposable Market Segmentation By Capacity: 0 – 500 Ml, 500 – 1000 Ml, and Above 1000 Ml Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Center, Home Care, and Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Urinary Drainage Bags Market 7 Urinary Drainage Bags Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Urinary Drainage Bags Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

