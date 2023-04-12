Dairy Council of California Awards $5,000 Let’s Eat Healthy Community Grant to Orange County’s Centennial Farm

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy Council of California, a leader in nutrition education and advocacy, has awarded a $5,000 community grant to Centennial Farm in Orange County, California, to enhance the farm’s community-based agriculture, literacy and nutrition programs.

“The Orange County Fair and Event Center’s Centennial Farm is excited to have been selected as a recipient of the Dairy Council’s Let’s Eat Healthy Community Grant. Funds will be used to highlight the importance of dairy and nutrition through activities with our existing educational programs including Jr. Farmer Tours, Discovery Days and Ranch After-School Programs with over 5,000 students reached,” states Evy Young, Director of Agriculture Programs.





Grants advance activation of Dairy Council of California’s Let’s Eat Healthy initiative, engaging Let’s Eat Healthy champions to support equitable access to science-based nutrition education, as well as food and agricultural literacy that encompasses the role of dairy in sustainable food systems. Funds also help make healthy, wholesome foods, including milk and dairy, more accessible for local California communities.

Dairy Council of California CEO Amy DeLisio explains further: “The $5,000 Let’s Eat Healthy Community Grant is another powerful tool for Centennial Farm to continue to provide access and opportunities where children, families and communities can build positive experiences, connections between nutrition and agriculture, and skills to support a foundation for lifelong health.”

This year, the Let’s Eat Healthy Community Grant program has awarded a total of $20,000 to Let’s Eat Healthy partners to assist California school districts and community organizations facilitate innovative and sustainable solutions to foster healthy eating through a myriad of strategies and partnerships to meet their local communities’ needs.

About Dairy Council of California

Dairy Council of California is a nutrition organization working together with champions to elevate the health of children and communities through lifelong healthy eating patterns. Focusing on education, advocacy, dairy ag literacy and collaboration, Dairy Council of California advances the health benefits of milk and dairy foods as part of the solution to achieving nutrition security and sustainable food systems. Learn more at HealthyEating.org.

About the Let’s Eat Healthy Initiative

Launched by Dairy Council of California, Let’s Eat Healthy is an initiative that brings together community leaders and stakeholders with expertise in education, school foodservice, public health, health care and agriculture, inviting these change-makers to elevate the health of children and families through the pursuit of lifelong healthy eating habits. Through coordination and collaboration, Let’s Eat Healthy strives to provide sustainable solutions to champion community health and make healthy, wholesome foods accessible to all. The Let’s Eat Healthy initiative is driven to provide dynamic educational resources and tools, peer networking, amplification of best practices and the latest in nutrition information, uniting individuals and organizations through shared values. Join the initiative and make a difference at HealthyEating.org.

