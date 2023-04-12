Sinch announces strategic collaboration with Salesforce through enterprise-grade messaging solution

English Swedish

San Francisco, USA, and Stockholm, Sweden – April 12, 2023 – Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced its strategic collaboration with Salesforce. Sinch is a strategic supplier for Salesforce’s global SMS delivery and provides enterprise-grade messaging solutions that support Salesforce and its global customer base.

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to digitally transform and create a 360° view of their customers. Sinch has worked with Salesforce since 2014 when Salesforce expanded their SMS offering into international markets.

Sinch’s Super Network is a key element of the joint success. Overall, Sinch now sends more than 200 billion messages a year – more than 6,000 per second on average. The high volume gives Sinch, along with its partners and clients around the world, scale that keeps the cost per transaction down and quality up.

The Sinch offering for messaging is enterprise grade and industry-leading:

Global reach: With direct connections to more than 600 carriers worldwide, including all tier-1,2,3 carriers in the U.S. and a wide array of local two-way services globally, Sinch ensures 100 percent reach and the fastest delivery possible.

Carrier-grade platform: Sinch delivers the best availability, throughput, latency, redundancy, and resilience.

Strong local presence: Sinch has data centers and local deployment in all key markets and messaging experts based locally in over 60 countries.

Competitive pricing: On the back of its scale and Super Network, Sinch offers world- class delivery rates with low latency at competitive price point.

Code of conduct: Sinch is committed to following the highest standards for transparency, accountability, and data and consumer protection. All companies using Sinch put their trust in the company to safeguard their customers’ personal information. Being ISO certified and GDPR compliant, Sinch operates within a robust, regulatory framework, actively working with others in the value chain to promote and advocate for best practice and seeking innovative solutions to help detect and prevent threats. Sinch is a Business SMS Code of Conduct Signatory under MEF’s Trust in Enterprise Messaging (TEM) — a self-regulation framework with the goal to accelerate market clean-up and help educate business messaging solution buyers about the threats of fraudulent practices and poor procurement processes.

“In today’s digital-first world, customers expect companies to deliver real-time, personalized communication,” said Ruth Hartmann, SVP, Product Management at Salesforce. “Leveraging Sinch’s messaging capabilities, we are able to help brands build loyalty and trust by making every moment more personal, valuable and memorable."

“We value the many years of collaboration with Salesforce and our joint relentless commitment to security, quality, and innovation. We are excited to strengthen our relationship to support an even better enterprise-grade messaging experience,” said Petter Bengtsson, EVP North America, Sinch.

Messaging is a key component of CPaaS, which has proven to give global enterprises a competitive advantage. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 95 percent of global enterprises will utilize API-enabled CPaaS offerings.

About Sinch

Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world’s largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global Super Network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

For further information, please contact:

Jeff Hasen

Vice President, Communications

Email: jeff.hasen@sinch.com