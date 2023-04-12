LIZHI Receives Additional Compliance Period to Regain Minimum Bid Price

GUANGZHOU, China, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), an audio-based social and entertainment platform, today announced that on April 11, 2023, the Listing Qualifications department of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) granted the Company a second period of 180 calendar days, or until October 9, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing.



As previously disclosed, on October 11, 2022, the Company received a letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), as the closing bid price of the ADSs had been below US$1.00 per ADS for the previous 30 consecutive business days. The Company was given a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until April 10, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

In response, the Company submitted an application to transfer the listing of its ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market. As previously disclosed, on March 29, 2023, Nasdaq approved the Company’s request to transfer the listing of the Company’s ADSs from the Nasdaq Global Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, which took effect at the opening of business on March 30, 2023.

As a result of the transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, Nasdaq granted the Company a second period of 180 calendar days, or until October 9, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s ADSs must meet or exceed US$1.00 per ADS for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or prior to October 9, 2023. Nasdaq’s determination to grant the additional 180-day compliance period was based on the Company meeting the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market with the exception of the bid price requirement, and the Company having provided written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the additional compliance period, including effecting a reverse stock split if necessary.

The Company intends to continue to actively monitor the minimum bid price requirement and, as appropriate, will consider available options to resolve any deficiencies and regain compliance.

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has created a comprehensive audio-based social ecosystem with a global presence. The Company aims to cater to users’ interests in audio entertainment and social networking through its product portfolios. LIZHI INC. envisions an audio ecosystem where everyone can be connected and interact through voices. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: LIZHI’s goals and strategies; LIZHI’s future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online audio market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; LIZHI’s ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and overseas markets; the impact of the COVID-19 to LIZHI’s business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any adverse changes in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to LIZHI; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

