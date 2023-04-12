Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp to host hybrid Investor Day on June 20 in New York

Lima, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, April 12, 2023 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP), today announced that it will host a hybrid Investor Day on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in New York City.

Credicorp management team members participating in the event will discuss how the Group is powering sustainable growth through its consistent focus on innovation, talent and sustainability.

The event will begin at 8:30 am ET with breakfast, followed by presentations starting at 9:00 am and concluding by 12:00 pm.

The Investor Day is open to the investment community and pre-registration is required by Monday, June 12, 2023. To pre-register for the event, please visit www.credicorpday.com . Confirmation and additional event details will be provided to registered attendees. An archived replay of the webcast, as well as a copy of the slide presentation will be available following the event.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.