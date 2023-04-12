‘Melissa for Education’ Portal Empowers Students with Free Access to Data for Projects and Research

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melissa , a leading provider of global data quality, identity verification, and address management solutions, today debuted its Melissa for Education portal giving students and faculty access to a range of Melissa datasets and tools. This new resource, available to individuals with a valid .edu email address, is designed to introduce future data scientists to the inherent value of data and its global relevance in an ever-increasing range of industries and applications. The portal further enables a practical approach to active learning, empowering students to request specific datasets for use in research and capstone projects. Data and tools are free to students and offered at low cost to instructors in support of their own research projects outside the classroom.

“To be ‘data-driven’ in today’s world is a business imperative. Without a solid grasp of data and what it means, you’re limited in what you can achieve,” said Daniel Kha Le, Vice President of Data & Analytics, Melissa. “As ‘the address experts,’ we here at Melissa are obsessed with data and its application across industries. Through our involvement in a range of student programs, including the Melissa for Education portal and the UCI Embark datathon, we’re dedicated to nurturing a passion for data in the next generation of data champions.”

With the Melissa for Education portal, students have the opportunity to discover, leverage, and understand the types of tools that will allow them to better clean and manage data – making it more useful and reliable for real-world application. By tapping into smarter and more relevant datasets supported by a comprehensive range of data tools, students can develop and refine their skills for use in an array of careers and industries.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to data education, Melissa is also sponsoring the Embark datathon from April 15 to April 16 at the University of California, Irvine (UCI) Interdisciplinary Science and Engineering Building (ISEB). Open to college students in Southern California, this event will bring together data enthusiasts and business stakeholders to solve practical problems using data science tools and techniques. Admission is free and the event features a keynote, workshops, data challenges, prizes, networking opportunities, and refreshments. Register and learn more here.

“Melissa has been an active partner of UCI for nearly a decade, providing insight and expertise in data science to faculty and students,” said UCI Associate Dean, David Van Vranken. “Their hands-on involvement in and sponsorship of our Embark datathon helps give participants an up-close look at the power of data and the endless possibilities it brings to myriad situations. Melissa’s new education portal is a welcome and much-needed resource that will enable students to learn and grow their data skills in preparation for their future endeavors.”

Click here for access to the Melissa for Education portal and here to attend the UCI Embark datathon. To connect with members of Melissa’s global intelligence team, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA.

About Melissa

Since 1985, Melissa has specialized in global intelligence solutions to help organizations unlock accurate data for a more compelling customer view. More than 10,000 clients worldwide in arenas such as retail, education, healthcare, insurance, finance, and government, rely on Melissa for full spectrum data quality and ID verification software, including data matching, validation, and enhancement services to gain critical insight and drive meaningful customer relationships. For more information or free product trials, visit www.Melissa.com or call 1-800-MELISSA (635-4772).

Media contacts

Greg Brown

Vice President, Global Marketing, Melissa

greg.brown@Melissa.com

+1-800-635-4772 x1130

MPowered PR for Melissa

pr@mpoweredpr.com

+1-877-794-6777