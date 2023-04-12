Operative Expands AOS Rollout to All Key Verticals

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative is announcing the general release of AOS across all key verticals including national network, local broadcast, MVPD and digital. The expanded rollout includes new branding and a content-rich website to support the company’s modern SaaS offering. AOS provides the scale and flexibility national, local and digital media companies need to drive large scale deals by automating transactions across multiple channels, markets and ad types, which is otherwise impossible in today’s market. AOS is the only cloud-native solution live in market today that enables convergence across linear and digital advertising sales.



“Operative’s AOS cloud SaaS solution unites massive amounts of information across our business to give us a single workflow, unifying our revenue operations. We can move faster, serve our advertiser clients better, and optimize our inventory more effectively, allowing us to offer complete cross platform sales opportunities,” said Rob Weisbord, Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast, Sinclair.

“AOS has unlocked multi-product and vertical deals for us. We can now easily combine information across channels and create and manage deals that would have been nearly impossible otherwise. We now have scalable automation that brings all our sales channels together, so we can better deliver what our advertisers want,” said Sheelpa Patel, Senior Vice President of Business Platforms & Strategy at FOX.

Operative AOS transforms the way media companies sell, creating a unified brand experience for customers and sellers. Large, complex, multi-faceted deals are typically manually intensive, requiring information from disparate systems and sales teams. AOS brings automation, speed and scale to enable significantly larger ad buys. Media companies can create, house and package thousands of products in AOS and build company-wide proposals in hours vs. months. The unification and automation efforts will yield significant cost-savings and monetization productivity while also enabling a set of modernized capabilities including managing multiple currencies and automating transactions directly with agencies and marketplaces.

With this release, AOS now supports local broadcasters and digital media companies as well as national networks, MVPDs, Retail Media Networks (RMNs) and already has numerous clients on the platform including Sinclair, FOX, TelevisaUnivision, Blavity, Kidoodle TV and over a dozen others going live in the coming months. Clients like Sinclair are using AOS to unify the silos that built up as the media company adopted new channels outside of their linear legacy like video and display, mobile and CTV. AOS will automate workflows across planning, inventory management, stewardship, and billing, enabling bi-directional order management with traffic and tracking of linear and digital assets through the entirety of the sales workflow. Operative AOS works with a company’s existing architecture, putting convergence firmly within reach.

“Operative AOS makes it easy to sell and easy to buy, solving many pain points that have cost media companies time, money and deals. We are thrilled to extend this modern SaaS technology solution to both local and digital in addition to its existing network capability. We’ve designed a cloud native modular solution with modern technology to deliver scale and flexibility. Media companies get what they need to operate effectively in the converged market. They can unify digital and linear assets to sell them in a single workflow, drive significant cost savings and increase advertising revenues and yield,” said Michael Grossi CEO of Operative.

“As the only cloud native solution in the market that can solve for scaled convergence, we are experiencing unprecedented demand and interest in our AOS SaaS platform.”

Operative brings even more to media companies with a robust partner program that includes collaborations with core media technologies like Google Cloud, AWS, Imagine, 605, Revenue Analytics, Audience Platform and others. Operative built AOS to be an open platform and provide a bridge to the cloud via API integrations with many of these partners. Local, network, MVPD and digital media companies can create their own roadmap, adopting modules of AOS over time to suit their needs as they grow.

Timed with the general availability of AOS, Operative is also announcing a refreshed brand and new website. The website is designed to support the wide range of media companies that use Operative’s products to automate, scale and streamline revenue operations and manage content assets. Visit the new website at www.operative.com.