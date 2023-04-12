Voltus Partners with Citizen Energy to Support Electric Grid Stability in Oklahoma

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voltus, Inc. ("Voltus"), the leading distributed energy resource (DER) technology platform and virtual power plant (VPP) operator, today announced it has partnered with Citizen Energy, a leading privately owned upstream and midstream oil and gas developer, to enroll 8,000 horsepower of compression capacity at their Chisholm Trail Cryogenic Plant into the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) Operating Reserves (OR) market.

Operating Reserves pays businesses, like Citizen Energy, to temporarily reduce energy in the event of grid disruptions or imbalances. Voltus connects customers from over twenty industries to this program, using technology to optimize participants’ performance. Customers have access to VoltApp, where they can view real-time energy data, dispatch performance, and cash earned.

“Energy companies like Citizen Energy are well positioned to provide significant demand relief to help mitigate short-term grid imbalances. These imbalances are becoming increasingly prevalent in the Midwest as more intermittent renewables come online,” says Gregg Dixon, Chief Executive Officer at Voltus. “We urge other businesses in SPP’s footprint to join the Voltus platform and proactively support grid reliability and maintain a safe community.”

Voltus works with businesses across nine wholesale electricity markets in the U.S. and Canada with a total portfolio of over 4 GW. According to the Wood Mackenzie Virtual Power Plant Market report, Voltus ranks highest in the number of VPPs that include commercial and industrial customers. Contact info@voltus.co to get started.

About Citizen Energy

Citizen Energy is currently focused on developing horizontal play concepts in the onshore region of the United States. The team features extensive technical experience in upstream and midstream operations. Citizen Energy is a privately funded company.

About Voltus

Voltus is the leading DER technology platform and virtual power plant operator connecting over 4 GW of distributed energy resources to electricity markets, delivering less expensive, more reliable, and more sustainable electricity. Our commercial and industrial customers and DER partners generate cash by allowing Voltus to maximize the value of their flexible load, distributed generation, energy storage, energy efficiency, and electric vehicle resources in these markets. To learn more, visit www.voltus.co.

Media Contact - Voltus

Mona Khaldi

press@voltus.co