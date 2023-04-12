Arteris IP Selected By ASICLAND for Automotive, AI Enterprise and AI Edge SoCs

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that ASICLAND has licensed Arteris FlexNoC with Automotive ASIL B and AI options. This technology will be used for the main system bus for automotive and AI SoCs for a variety of applications.



ASICLAND is a leading ASIC services company for semiconductor and SoC designs. The company has developed many semiconductors with complex technologies for 5nm, 7nm, 12nm, 16nm and 28nm processors. They support customers with architecture design services along with a turnkey offering to deliver chips that have been packaged and tested, significantly reducing overall design time.

“Arteris’ superior technology is the proven industry standard for system IP with responsive technical support that enables ASICLAND to quickly deploy automotive SoCs and meet AI performance requirements,” said James Lee, CEO at ASICLAND. “FlexNoC interconnect IP allows us to develop new automotive solutions and strengthen our position in additional AI markets.”

“ASICLAND’s advanced ASIC designs require best-in-class network-on-chip technology for cost-effective, low-power SoCs and safe connectivity,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. “We are honored that FlexNoC with the additional AI options enables ASICLAND designers to continue to develop customer solutions that will propel the automotive and AI industries forward.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About ASICLAND

ASICLAND is an ASIC total solution provider that develops high-tech semiconductors using various processes, including 5nm. As the only Korean TSMC VCA (Value Chain Alliance), ASICLAND established a close partnership with TSMC, allowing its customers to leverage TSMC’s world-class foundry technology. ASICLAND has completed 250+ tape-outs in a wide range of applications including AI, 5G and Automotive. Visit www.asicland.com to learn more.

© 2004-2023 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

