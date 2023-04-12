Becknell Industrial Welcomes Kevan O’Connor as SVP – Development & Investments

INDIANAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Becknell Industrial is pleased to announce Kevan O’Connor has joined the company as Senior Vice President - Development & Investments. Kevan brings 20 years of experience in real estate development to the role and will lead Becknell’s newly opened Denver office. Over his career, Kevan has developed more than 8.0 million square feet of industrial totaling $800 million in cost.



Utilizing his strong network of national and local brokerage contacts, Kevan will be responsible for identifying and directing new speculative development opportunities in Colorado, Arizona, Nevada and other industrial markets in the West, along with build-to-suit opportunities nationwide. He will work closely with Pete Anderson and Derek Hawkins of our Business Development team to source, execute and deliver new development opportunities.

"Becknell is thrilled to add an experienced development professional like Kevan to our team,” said Pete Anderson, EVP – Development and Investments. “This key hire will expand Becknell’s national footprint while augmenting our coverage of growing regions in the West.”

About Becknell Industrial

Becknell Industrial specializes in the development, investment and management of industrial properties across the United States. The company currently owns interests in 189 properties totaling 35 million square feet. Vertically integrated, Becknell is responsible for every aspect of the project providing the decision-making authority and expertise to meet client expectations for a high-performance facility delivered on time and on budget. More information about Becknell is available at www.becknellindustrial.com .