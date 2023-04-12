Minitab Awarded Multiple Prestigious Awards for New Website

State College, PA, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, the market leader in data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement, announced that it has received three prestigious awards recognizing the launch of its new and improved website. The website, which launched in December of 2022, reflects the evolution of Minitab into the leading analytics and problem-solving solution provider and partner for its customers.

Minitab was awarded a Gold AVA Digital Award in the Website Redesign category for the redesign of the Minitab website. Minitab was also awarded a Gold AVA Digital Award in the Short Form Web Video Company Overview category for its new company video. The video featured Minitab employees and facilities and highlighted how Minitab’s customer focused culture aims to help organizations harness the power of their data to make better decisions.

Minitab also received a nomination for the Webby Awards, for best website in the Apps, dApps and Software - Data Management category. The Webby Awards is the leading international award honoring excellence on the Internet. As a nominee, Minitab’s website has been singled out as one of the five best in the world in its category and among the top 12% of the 14,000 projects entered! Minitab is also eligible for the Webby People’s Voice Award, where millions vote to recognize their favorites in each category.

Joshua Zable, Chief Marketing & Strategic Planning Officer of Minitab, said: “Minitab’s new website and corporate video reflects our evolution into a full solution provider. We are excited to be recognized by these prestigious awards. We will continue to provide content, including examples and education, that provide organizations information how Minitab can help them improve quality, reduce costs, grow revenues and drive overall improvement.”

About Minitab

Minitab helps customers around the world leverage the power of data analysis to gain insights and make a significant impact on their organizations. By unlocking the value of data, Minitab enables organizations to improve performance, develop life changing innovations and meet their commitments of delivering high quality products and services and outstanding customer satisfaction.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped companies and institutions to identify trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis and process improvement solutions. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Model OpsTM, Minitab Connect™, Real-Time SPC Powered by Minitab®, Salford Predictive Modeler®, Minitab Workspace®, Minitab Engage™, and the Minitab Education Hub™ to uncover flaws and opportunities in their processes and address them. Minitab also offers a team of highly trained data analytic experts and services to ensure that users get the most out of their analyses, enabling them to make better, faster and more accurate decisions. Minitab Solutions Analytics™ is Minitab’s proprietary integrated approach to providing software and services that enable organizations to make better decisions that drive business excellence.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

About The AVA Digital Awards

The AVA Digital Awards recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of media that is part of the evolution of digital communication. The AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization consists of several thousand production, marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, and freelance professionals. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.

About The Webby Awards

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences which "recognizes excellence in digital creativity, establishing best practices on a yearly basis—continually pushing the standards of web development higher," according to its website.