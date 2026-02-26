Minitab Named to G2 2026 Best Software Awards for Best Data Analytics Software

State College, PA, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a leader in data analytics and process improvement solutions for global manufacturers, today announced that it was named in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards. Minitab is 17th overall among the Top 50 Companies for Best Data Analytics Software and is the second-highest ranked statistical analysis solution on the list. Only 1% of G2 vendors earn a spot on these awards lists.

The annual G2 rankings are based entirely on independently collected, verified customer reviews from genuine users of Minitab software. These awards are not influenced by paid placements or analyst opinions, making this recognition a true reflection of authentic customer feedback and real-world impact.

Per the G2 Awards customer review summary, “Minitab customers consistently praise the ease of use and intuitive interface of Minitab Statistical Software, which simplifies complex data analysis and enhances productivity. The software's ability to generate clear, insightful visual outputs helps users make informed decisions quickly.”

As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches over 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards program recognizes top software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

“This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in Minitab to help them turn data into meaningful insights and measurable results,” said Christine Buck, Chief Marketing Officer at Minitab. “Rising to 17th overall among the Top 50 Data Analytics Software companies and second in statistical analysis in just two years demonstrates the strength of our innovation strategy, our commitment to customer success, and the value organizations worldwide see in our process improvement solutions.”

This year’s recognition marks a significant milestone in Minitab’s upward trajectory. In 2024, Minitab did not rank on the list. In 2025, Minitab placed #47 out of 50 featured data analysis products. In 2026, the company rose to #17 overall, competing alongside major analytics brands like Microsoft™, IBM™, and Adobe™.

“The G2 Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews. They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO at G2. “Congratulations to this year’s winners, including Minitab, earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By integrating statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab helps organizations consolidate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision-making, and achieve measurable results.

Minitab's solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution Center™, Real-Time SPC™, Minitab Connect®, Prolink™, and Simul8™, supported by expert services that leverage advanced analytics to attain process excellence. The world's leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and drive sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries.