Minitab Acquires Scytec to Expand Real-Time Manufacturing Data Collection for Operational Excellence

State College, PA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minitab, LLC, a global leader in data management, predictive analytics, and process improvement solutions, announced today the acquisition of Scytec, a manufacturing technology company specializing in real-time machine data collection, machine monitoring, and overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) software. This acquisition enhances Minitab’s end-to-end solutions for manufacturers by expanding data collection from the shop floor and enabling deeper operational insights from real-time data gathered directly from manufacturing equipment.

With the addition of Scytec’s DataXchange software, Minitab extends its capabilities to collect comprehensive, real-time operational data from machines such as CNC (Computer Numerical Control) machines, PLCs (programmable logic controllers), robots, welders, and other manufacturing equipment. This enables manufacturers to visualize machine performance, utilization, and downtime data to better understand and improve operations.

Minitab is now one of the only organizations that can standardize data collection across manufacturing operations from the factory floor to the quality lab. Minitab will continue to be the partner of choice for organizations around the globe, regardless of maturity, by offering basic data collection capabilities and more advanced solutions, such as statistical process control (SPC) and process digital twins, that drive operational excellence.

“The future of manufacturing depends on connecting real-time operational data with meaningful analytics,” said Jeffrey T. Slovin, President and CEO of Minitab. “By bringing Scytec’s shop-floor data collection into Minitab’s analytics portfolio, we’re closing the gap between what happens on the factory floor and how manufacturers analyze, improve, and optimize their operations. This acquisition advances our vision for a more connected, data-driven factory.”

Scytec’s DataXchange platform is tailor-made for manufacturing settings, offering both cloud and on-premises options to meet the needs of commercial, regulated, and government manufacturers. Its software-centric approach collects data directly from native machines and via industry-standard protocols, reducing reliance on additional hardware while providing detailed operational insights. This capability supports key functions like OEE monitoring, downtime analysis, preventive maintenance, and throughput optimization.

“Minitab and Scytec share a common goal of empowering manufacturers with reliable data they can act on,” said Josh Davids, CEO of Scytec. “By joining Minitab, Scytec’s DataXchange technology can reach a broader global audience and become part of a more comprehensive manufacturing analytics platform that connects operations data with quality and improvement workflows.”

The acquisition also enhances Minitab’s ability to support modern manufacturing methods, including Lean Six Sigma, real-time SPC, and digital twins. Scytec’s operational insights improve Minitab solutions for monitoring product quality and process variation, helping manufacturers identify root causes, reduce waste, and boost overall equipment and process performance. Through strategic acquisitions, ongoing investment in software development, and the integration of AI-powered tools, Minitab offers manufacturers a unified approach to data collection and analysis, helping build the factory of the future with actionable, real-time insights.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab is a global leader in data analytics solutions, with over 50 years of experience helping organizations harness the power of their data to deliver high-quality products and services. By combining statistical process analysis, predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and continuous improvement solutions with embedded AI capabilities, Minitab enables organizations to integrate data, uncover insights, accelerate decision making, and achieve measurable outcomes.

Minitab solutions include Minitab® Statistical Software, Minitab Solution Center™, Real-Time SPC™, Minitab Connect®, Prolink™, and Simul8™, supported by expert services for leveraging advanced analytics to achieve process excellence. The world’s leading companies and institutions rely on Minitab to solve critical challenges and create sustained performance improvements. Minitab serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.minitab.com.