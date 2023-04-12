Vita Coco Proudly Announces “Seedlings for Sustainability” Initiative with Partners the Arbor Day Foundation, HOPE and Silvermill Foundation

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) announces today the launch of its “Seedlings for Sustainability” initiative. In collaboration with partners the Arbor Day Foundation , HOPE and Silvermill Foundation , The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (“Vita Coco”) will distribute and help facilitate the planting of up to 10 million seedlings and trees across the globe by 2030 to provide resources for responsible land management.



Due to inefficient agricultural practices and an aging coconut tree population, fewer coconuts are grown each year, according to information provided by the Philippines Coconut Authority. With on-the-ground partners, HOPE in the Philippines and Silvermill Foundation in Sri Lanka, Vita Coco’s Seedlings for Sustainability initiative will help support local ecosystems to replenish a senile coconut tree population and build a resilient supply chain for the coconut industry.

To date, Vita Coco has already provided nearly 100,000 seedlings to smallholder farms through the Vita Coco Project, its social impact program that builds regenerative farming systems while empowering coconut farmers and their communities. Vita Coco’s continued collaboration with HOPE and Silvermill Foundation through this new initiative celebrates this milestone, with the goal to distribute over 450,000 seedlings and trees in coconut farming communities during year one of the 7-year program.

“Since 2014, we’ve invested in our coconut farming partners to build thriving communities and make sure our coconut water comes from the best coconuts in the world. Seedlings for Sustainability will further support local reforestation in places where we source our coconuts and improve social equity in urban areas nearby,” said Jane Prior, CMO of The Vita Coco Company. “Seedlings for Sustainability also marks the start of our new partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, which will expand our work beyond coconut communities by planting beneficial species in forests of need.”

Through their domestic partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, trees will be planted in both urban communities and in forests nationwide to help support reforestation efforts, taking the impact of the initiative beyond just coconut farming communities. Vita Coco has committed to partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation to facilitate the planting of up to 100,000 trees over the next two years with a focus on communities and forests of greatest need.

The Arbor Day Foundation, the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. In five decades, the organization has helped plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries around the world.

Consumers can support Seedlings for Sustainability directly by including a donation at checkout, loyalty members can redeem their CocoCoins™ to donate to the initiative or they can elect to make their order carbon neutral on vitacoco.com. Vita Coco will also be adding new ways for consumers to support Seedlings for Sustainability, including an exciting experience in the metaverse, launching later this month.

To learn more about Vita Coco, visit vitacoco.com . You can also connect with Vita Coco on Twitter , Instagram , and TikTok .



ABOUT VITA COCO

Vita Coco is the leading coconut water beverage brand, celebrated for bringing the benefits of coconuts to the world. Championed by informed consumers, health and wellness experts, pro-athletes and celebrities for its nutrient-rich hydration, Vita Coco’s portfolio now includes coconut juice, coconut milk, and coconut oil. For more information please visit vitacoco.com.

ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran. Pioneers in the functional beverage category, The Vita Coco Company’s brands include the leading coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink, Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever; and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. With its ability to harness the power of people and plants, and balance purpose and profit, The Vita Coco Company has created a modern beverage platform built for current and future generations. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a B Corp™ and is incorporated as a Public Benefit Corporation.

ABOUT ARBOR DAY FOUNDATION

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation — alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners — has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

ABOUT HOPE

HOPE is an impact organization that has been recognized as Best for the World™ B Corp for the fourth consecutive year. Established in 2012, HOPE's mission began with its flagship product HOPE in a Bottle which commits 100% of profits to build public school classrooms. In 2014, the organization expanded to agricultural initiatives that aim to improve the livelihoods of smallholder coconut farmers in Mindanao. HOPE also addressed its environmental impact by becoming the first Net Zero Plastic Waste certified PH brand in 2018. Much recently, the organization took this a step further by engaging with women micro-entrepreneurs who manage plastic waste-to-cash sites that provide them and their communities with additional incremental income.

ABOUT SILVERMILL FOUNDATION

The Silvermill Foundation is a non-profit organization of the Silvermill Group. Their CSR programs are designed to ‘Empower People and Inspire Communities’ through three pillars: People, Environment, and Community and are also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The foundation is focused on creating a positive impact in the areas of Agriculture & Livelihood Improvement, Sustainable Consumption & Responsible Manufacturing, Community Development, Education & Skills Development. The foundation supports programs focused on coconut seedlings distribution, small holder farm training, and have positively impacted 150,000 people in Sri Lanka through the Vita Coco partnership since 2015. By working closely with coconut grower communities, the foundation aims to improve the economic, social, and environmental well-being of farmers and their families.

