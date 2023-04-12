Sḵwx̱wú7mesh language panel will underscore link between economic reconciliation and cultural revitalization

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Squamish Nation’s ongoing cultural revitalization will take centre stage at the 4th annual Indigenous Partnerships Success Showcase (IPSS) when three members of a family from the Nation hold a panel discussion entirely in the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh language. This is the first time a business conference will feature a panel entirely in the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh Sníchim.



Held just after lunch on the first day of the conference and sponsored by TELUS , showcase attendees will be handed headsets as they enter the hall for the panel, through which they will hear a real-time English translation.

“Holding a panel in our language is both reclaiming and sharing our rich culture,” says Squamish Hereditary Chief Ian Campbell, chair of IPSS and one of the panellists. “I think it’s well-known that over the last decade, the Squamish Nation has been revitalizing our economy, pursuing developments and businesses that are creating prosperity and good jobs for our people, often in partnership. Perhaps it is not as well known that we have simultaneously been revitalizing our culture, including the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh language. How we do business is grounded in our culture and cannot be disentangled from it.”

Chief Campbell’s aunt, Elder Vanessa Campbell, will handle the real-time English interpretation during the panel. She is among a handful of Squamish Nation members from her generation that has worked to revitalize the Sḵwx̱wú7mesh language. She was an associate editor of the Skwx̱wú7mesh-English Dictionary and continues to work as an advisor to the Squamish Language Program. Encore Canada will handle the technical aspects of the translation, providing the headphones and other technology.

The other panellist will be Chief Campbell’s sister, Tsitsáy x emaat (Rebecca Duncan), who has been involved in the innovative language revitalization program over the last decade, developing curriculum for and teaching the language in an immersion program at the Nation’s K-7 on-reserve school.

Together, Chief Campbell and Tsitsáy x emaat will speak about the impact of colonization and residential schools on the Nation’s culture and language, in addition to the revitalization efforts underway and how it will impact the next generation. They will speak about the importance of the Nation’s community and history, their relationship with the land and each other, and how economic reconciliation goes hand-in-hand with language and cultural revitalization.

