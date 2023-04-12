Service and Medical Workers in the Spotlight with Ergodyne's Latest Launch

Saint Paul, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ergodyne announced the launch of three new utility aprons, mindfully designed to carry all the little things that make a big difference in the work of medical, cleaning and restaurant professionals.

The new solutions join Ergodyne’s best-selling Arsenal Tool Apron and Roll-Up Series in the safety manufacturer’s Tenacious Work Gear® line.

“When we realized service and medical professionals were repurposing our model 5706 and 5707 tool aprons, we got to work on solutions that better suited their needs, incorporating design features and insight straight from the workers themselves,” said Matt Hahn, the Ergodyne product manager who lead the development of the new aprons.

The Arsenal 5706 and 5707 Tool Aprons were designed with an emphasis on shop work––including wood working, carpentry, automotive and mechanical––but product reviews and feedback from other workers including cleaning crew members raved about their utility.

“These new aprons are built around everything these workers loved about the tool aprons, focused to the specific needs of their profession,” said Hahn.

“Long story short, we listened, applied the feedback and delivered.”

Included in Ergodyne’s new apron launch are:

Arsenal 5715 Cleaning Apron Pouch

Built specifically for cleaners, this apron features 7 deep pockets on the front to store cleaning supplies, such as dusters, brushes, spray bottles and more. The backside features 3 mesh pockets to store towels, rags and trash bags.

Arsenal 5716 Server Apron Pouch

Built specifically for restaurant waitstaff, this apron features 5 pouch pockets on the front to store pens, notepad, straws, silverware and more. A large, deep pocket is designed specially to fit POS handheld devices or check folios and a zippered compartment helps keep personal items, such as cell phones and money, safe and secure.

Arsenal 5717 Convertible Nurse Belt Bag

Built specifically for medical staff and designed to be worn around the waist, as a crossbody sling or over the shoulder. Features 10 pockets on the front, designed to organize scissors, pen light, bandages, bottles, syringes, tweezers and more, while a mesh pouch on the backside easily houses gloves and bandages. A zippered interior pocket keeps personal items safe and secure and a detachable tape holder on the front stores medical tape and bandage wrap easily accessible.

To learn more, email support@ergodyne.com or call 800-225-8238 // (651) 642-9889.

ABOUT ERGODYNE

Since 1983, Tenacious Holdings, Inc. (dba Ergodyne, a Klein Tools Company) has pioneered the development of products that Make The Workplace A Betterplace™. What started with just one product has grown into a line of top flight, battle-tested, Tenacious Work Gear®; all precision crafted to provide protection, promote prevention and manage the elements for workers on jobsites the world over. The current lineup is extensive and constantly growing: ProFlex® Hand Protection, ProFlex® Knee Pads, ProFlex® Supports, Skullerz® Head & Face Protection, Skullerz® Eye Protection, Trex® Traction, KREW'D™ Skin Protection, Chill-Its® Cooling Products, N-Ferno® Warming Products, GloWear® Hi-Vis Apparel, Squids® Lanyards, Arsenal® Gear and Tool Storage, and SHAX® Portable Work Shelters.

