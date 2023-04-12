Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports March 2023 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2023 totaled $138.5 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $67.0 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $71.5 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of March 31, 2023 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$20,329         
Global Discovery         1,551         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         11,792         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         3,410         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity         429         
Non-U.S. Growth         13,805         
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         7,176         
China Post-Venture         180         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity         3,516         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         2,834         
Value Income         11         
International Value Team  
International Value         34,383         
International Explorer         178         
Global Value Team  
Global Value         22,547         
Select Equity         332         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets         838         
Credit Team  
High Income         7,876         
Credit Opportunities         156         
Floating Rate         46         
Developing World Team  
Developing World         3,740         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak         2,710         
Antero Peak Hedge         577         
EMsights Capital Group  
Global Unconstrained         17         
Emerging Markets Debt Opportunities         54         
Emerging Markets Local Opportunities         11         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$138,498         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $53 million.

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or ir@artisanpartners.com
