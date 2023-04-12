WESTMONT’S NEW CERTIFICATE IN THEOLOGICAL LEADERSHIP

Santa Barbara, California, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westmont launches a new program to cultivate wisdom in Christian leaders and offers a post-baccalaureate Certificate in Theological Leadership. The initiative begins January 2024 with an inaugural cohort of 25 students. It’s designed for ministry professionals, laypeople eager to grow spiritually, and recent college graduates considering seminary. For more information, please visit westmont.edu/theo-leadership.

President Gayle D. Beebe and Westmont’s world-class, faculty teach the classes. Participants take eight classes and earn 24 credits during a two-year period with some sessions in person and others online.

“For 85 years, Westmont has offered its Christian liberal arts education to prepare Christian leaders to serve the church and every sector of society,” Beebe says. “Whether students pursue the certificate as a terminal degree or apply it to graduate education, the program will connect them with churches and leading seminaries throughout the country. Westmont’s history overflows with people animated by their faith, motivated by their intellect and willingness to embrace deeply held commitments that inspire a lifetime of learning, leadership and service. We hope you’ll join us in this noble pursuit of growing in knowledge and understanding of God to better lead and teach others.”

The curriculum, rooted in theological principles and foundations, will develop spiritual disciplines and practices that will enhance and guide a deeper life and love for God. The small cohorts promote a strong, cohesive learning community among students and professors, and enable participants to become more culturally astute and self-aware.

The flexible learning approach makes it convenient for working adults or those living outside of Santa Barbara to earn a certificate. The option of taking just one course at a time helps students balance their studies with their work and family. Although some restrictions on states of residency may apply, the hybrid format, blending in-person and online sessions, allows people to participate wherever they are. Each semester begins with a three-day academic and spiritual retreat in beautiful Santa Barbara to connect students and professors.

Significant scholarships for qualified students make the program affordable for ministry professionals as well as recent graduates exploring a call to ministry.

Westmont’s new building in downtown Santa Barbara at 29 West Anapamu Street, steps from State Street and the city’s vibrant heart, will house the in-person sessions.

