JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) publishes 2022 annual report

Växjö, Sweden, 13 April 2023 * * * JLT Mobile Computers, a leading supplier of rugged computers for demanding environments, publishes its 2022 annual report today.



Despite the significant impact of the global component shortage during the year, JLT has achieved another record-breaking year, thanks to proactive and persistent work to secure the supply of components, and impressive efforts by the employees. Turnover was MSEK 167 – which is a 23% increase on last year, and the highest figure in JLT’s history. As in the previous year, a very strong order backlog of MSEK 53 (54) follows into the new year.

“The global component shortage brought several challenges during the year. The highest priority throughout the crisis has always been to maintain the ability to deliver to our customers in the best possible way, and we believe this strategy has helped us to gain market share. Thanks to measures such as increasing component stocks and adapting product design, we have largely managed to keep our promises to customers and deliver with minimal delay,” comments Per Holmberg, CEO.

Other big events of the year include the launch of JLT Insights™: an innovative software program that boosts the efficiency of customers’ warehouse operations, and the acquisition of the sales partner ID Work and establishment of the wholly owned subsidiary JLT France to further develop the position on the important France market.

Summary of key figures

Order intake MSEK 165.7 (173.5)

Net sales MSEK 167.2 (136.2)

Operating profit MSEK 6.3 (9.5)

Profit after taxes MSEK 5.3 (7.3)

The full interim report is attached to this press release and available for download at the company’s website, jltmobile.com. Printed copies can be requested over email to investor@jltmobile.com, by phone: +46 470 53 03 00, or by mail to the following address:

JLT Mobile Computers AB (publ) Isbjörnsvägen 3 352 45 Växjö, SWEDEN

Additional financial information is available online on JLT’s investor pages.

Reader Enquiries JLT Mobile Computers Group Per Holmberg, CEO George Oguz, CFO Tel.: +46 70 361 3934 Tel.: +46 73 410 7971 per.holmberg@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com george.oguz@jltmobile.com

www.jltmobile.com Press Contact Certified Adviser PRismaPR, Monika Cunnington Eminova Fondkommission AB Tel.: +44 20 8133 6148 Tel.: +46 08 684 211 10 monika@prismapr.com adviser@eminova.se www.prismapr.com www.eminova.se

About JLT Mobile Computers

Reliable performance, less hassle. JLT Mobile Computers is a leading supplier of rugged mobile computing devices and solutions for demanding environments. Over 25 years of development and manufacturing experience have enabled us to set the standard in rugged computing, combining outstanding product quality with expert service, support and solutions to ensure trouble-free business operations for customers in warehousing, transportation, manufacturing, mining, ports, and agriculture. JLT operates globally from offices in Sweden and the US, complemented by an extensive network of sales partners in local markets. The company was founded in 1994, and the share has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market stock exchange since 2002 under the symbol JLT. Eminova Fondkommission AB acts as Certified Adviser. Learn more at www.jltmobile.com.

