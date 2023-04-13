Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

13 April 2023

 

Company Announcement No 28/2023

Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at 3 April 2023.

Please find the data in the attached file.

Repayment profiles has been updated for ISIN’s DK0004623147 and DK0004623303, which were not available at the publication on 5 April.

The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.

 

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

