13 April 2023
Company Announcement No 28/2023
Repayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes repayments as at 3 April 2023.
Please find the data in the attached file.
Repayment profiles has been updated for ISIN’s DK0004623147 and DK0004623303, which were not available at the publication on 5 April.
The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
