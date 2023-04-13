Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Demand from Footwear Industry Fuels Growth

Dublin, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Raw Material (Diisocyanates, Polyols, Diols), Type (Polyester, Polyether, Polycaprolactone), End-Use Industry (Footwear, Industrial, Machinery, Automotive, Electronics, Medical), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The TPU market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The increasing consumption of different types of TPU has led to the increased usage of TPU for the manufacture of products for various applications. TPU is used in the footwear industry from upper yarns, midsole/foam & cushioning, outsoles, eyelets, heel cups, logos, and shanks & toe caps in order to meet the demands for high performance.

Extrusion segment is expected to account for the second-largest share in 2021

The extrusion process is used for a wide range of products, including tubing for medical devices, automotive components, and industrial equipment; profiles for window seals, weatherstripping, and gaskets; protective films, laminates, and packaging, sheets for footwear, protective gear, and automotive components; coating for electronic components, textiles, and leather finishing. Companies such as Covestro, Lubrizol, Huntsman, and BASF are using extrusion technology to produce footwear, protective gear, automotive components, protective films, textiles, and leather finishing goods, thereby increasing its market demand.

Polyols is expected to be the second-fastest growing raw material for TPU market during the forecast period, in terms of value.

Polyols are used as a key raw material in the production of TPU, which are in high demand due to their versatility and performance benefits in various end-use industries. Additionally, the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly materials is also driving the demand for polyols in the TPU market.

Based on region, Asia Pacific region was the largest market for TPU in 2021, in terms of value.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for global TPU, in terms of value, in 2021. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by innovation. Industrial expansion and technological developments in the region are driving the consumption of TPU. The growth of the market is also expected to be supported by the improving global economy. China is the key market in Asia Pacific. However, India is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period because of the high use of TPU in various end-use industries in the region.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from Footwear Industry

Rising Demand from Automotive and Medical Industries

Recovery from Impact of COVID-19 and Growing Penetration of Evs

Replacement of Conventional Materials with TPU

Restraints

Higher Cost of TPU Than Conventional Materials

Opportunities

Substitute for Pvc in Medical Applications

Emerging Market for Biobased TPU

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Environmental Concerns of TPU

