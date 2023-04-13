(BGRY): Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Berkshire Grey, Inc. Holding Corp; Is $1.40 a Fair Price?

SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Berkshire Grey, Inc. ("Berkshire Grey" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BGRY) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to SoftBank Group Corp. ("SoftBank").



If you are a shareholder of Berkshire Grey and believe the proposed buyout price is too low or you're interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can click or copy and paste the following link:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/berkshire-grey-inc

There is no cost or obligation to you.

On March 24, 2023, Berkshire Grey announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by SoftBank, in an all-cash transaction; Berkshire Grey stockholders will receive $1.40 per share in cash.

The investigation concerns whether the Berkshire Grey board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Berkshire Grey shares of common stock.

Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal represents adequate consideration, especially given the company stock traded as high as $2.95 within the last 52 weeks.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.