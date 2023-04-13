Lantronix Named to the CRN 2023 Internet of Things 50 List, a Ranking of the Most Influential IoT Solution Providers

IRVINE, Calif., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced that it was named to the 2023 CRN® Internet of Things 50 list, a ranking of companies that deliver game-changing offerings in IoT hardware, connectivity, industrial IoT, security and software. The list of winners, including a Lantronix profile, is featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine, a brand of The Channel Company.



As part of the IoT 50 list, CRN ranked Lantronix among its “Top 10 Coolest IoT Hardware Companies.” Other companies on the list include Butlr, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Intel, Kinexon, Lenovo, Morse Micro and Nvidia. The hardware category encompasses chips, systems and hardware that are pushing IoT forward in critical areas, including processing power, connectivity and sensors.

“We are honored to once again be named among CRN’s Top 50 IoT solution providers,” said Paul Pickle, CEO of Lantronix. “A trusted source with proven experience, Lantronix delivers intelligent IT and IoT solutions that spark innovation with technology that meets the dynamic challenges and needs of the fast-growth IoT industry.”

According to a 2022 Bain & Company industrial IoT report, survey results showed that the number of organizations implementing proofs of concept grew 20 percent from 2018 to 2022. That number is expected to grow another 20 percent by 2026. Survey respondents also reported revenue increases of up to 40 percent.

The CRN IoT 50 list credits the honorees with leading the way in the rapidly growing IoT industry with cutting-edge hardware, software and services that are advancing the IT channel’s efforts to build pioneering IoT solutions. Through proven leadership in IoT, these companies have helped channel organizations provide actionable data, boost efficiency and productivity and generate new business opportunities for their customers.

“Breakthrough after breakthrough in hardware has made way for AI, 5G and other IoT capabilities still to come, and once again the 2023 CRN IoT 50 recognizes the most leading-edge companies that have advanced the IT channel with their ground-breaking IoT products and services,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled once again to honor them all for their dedication and commitment to strengthening, transforming and driving innovation throughout our channel community.”

CRN IoT 50 List Criteria

Selected by CRN editors with input from trusted members of the channel partner community, the 2023 CRN IoT 50 list of honorees are applauded for being the most influential IoT solution providers delivering game-changing offerings in IoT hardware, including connectivity, industrial IoT, security and software. Honorees were selected based on the quality of their technology portfolios, IT channel impact and ability to drive innovation throughout the industry.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website .

Learn more at the Lantronix blog, which features industry discussion and updates. Follow Lantronix on Twitter , view our YouTube video library or connect with us on LinkedIn.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation statements related to our solutions, technologies and products. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, future business, financial condition, or performance to differ materially from our historical results or those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement contained in this news release. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, such factors as the effects of negative or worsening regional and worldwide economic conditions or market instability on our business, including effects on purchasing decisions by our customers; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our employees, supply and distribution chains, and the global economy; cybersecurity risks; changes in applicable U.S. and foreign government laws, regulations, and tariffs; our ability to successfully implement our acquisitions strategy or integrate acquired companies; difficulties and costs of protecting patents and other proprietary rights; the level of our indebtedness, our ability to service our indebtedness and the restrictions in our debt agreements; and any additional factors included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on Aug. 29, 2022, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as well as in our other public filings with the SEC. Additional risk factors may be identified from time to time in our future filings. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2023 Lantronix, Inc. All rights reserved. Lantronix is a registered trademark. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.



© 2023 The Channel Company LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company LLC. All rights reserved.

Lantronix Media Contact:

Gail Kathryn Miller

Corporate Marketing &

Communications Manager

media@lantronix.com

949-212-0960

Lantronix Analyst and Investor Contact:

Jeremy Whitaker

Chief Financial Officer

investors@lantronix.com

949-450-7241

Lantronix Sales:

sales@lantronix.com

Americas +1 (800) 422-7055 (US and Canada) or +1 949-453-3990

Europe, Middle East and Africa +31 (0)76 52 36 744

Asia Pacific + 852 3428-2338

China + 86 21-6237-8868

Japan +81 (0) 50-1354-6201



