GBT’s Database Management System, Continuation Patent Received Notice of Allowance

The continuation patent is expected to be granted during the next few months and protects an innovative concept of secured mobile database management system.



SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), continuation applications for its mobile database sharing, received notice of allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The database management technology underlying the continuation applications is targeted to enable a highly secured communication protocol and to produce increased processing of database objects through its networks. The continuation application seeks to broaden the scope of the original patent and strengthen its protection aspects. The technology seeks to alleviate to a great extent the disadvantages of known systems and methods of database management and sharing by providing an innovative method for database management and sharing over mobile devices, using a private, secured communication protocol. The described methods and systems are based on a proprietary Integrated Circuit (IC) and a mobile/server software application to split database objects into segments and share them among other mobile devices. These segments are sent via private, secured channel to be stored on mobile devices worldwide and are indexed for restoration purposes. Upon the user's request to restore the database item, the system collects all database segments from all devices worldwide and assembles them together to restore the database object. These actions are done in real time and are transparent for the user. The described patent application covers a system to maintain a database item's backup on a central backup server for immediate restoration by demand. The described technology in the patent application aims to enable mobile and IoT devices to share and exchange vast amounts of data using highly secured, segmentation oriented, proprietary techniques. The original non-provisional patent was granted on December 1, 2020, as a US patent #10,853,327. The continuation application is expected to be granted during the next upcoming months.

