Constellium to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on April 26, 2023

PARIS, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to announce its first quarter 2023 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.



The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Jack Guo, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/investors/financial-results

The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/335894078

To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 442391 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:

USA: +1 646 664 1960

France: 09 70 73 39 58

Germany: 032 22109 8334

Switzerland: 022 518 90 26

United Kingdom: 020 3936 2999



An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €8.1 billion of revenue in 2022.