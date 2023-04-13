HireVue Science Team Announces Latest Research Achievements & Innovations

Salt Lake City, Utah, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, the global leader in video interviewing, assessments, and text-enabled recruiting tools today announced its latest research achievements and contributions to the fields of Industrial Organizational Psychology, Data Science, and Talent Assessment. The team will be presenting 11 sessions at the Society for Industrial Organizational Psychology’s (SIOP) Annual Conference. The company also published groundbreaking research in the Journal of Applied Psychology, “New Strategies for Addressing the Diversity–Validity Dilemma With Big Data.”

Society for Industrial Organizational Society (SIOP) Annual Conference

Of the sixty-five peer reviewed and accepted sessions covering assessments and testing, HireVue’s Science Team accounts for 16% of this year’s total presentations. SIOP is the premier professional association for the science and practice of industrial organizational psychology. While an independent organization with its own governance, SIOP also represents Division 14 of the American Psychological Association, and is an organizational affiliate of the Association for Psychological Science.

“After years of continuously validating our methods and producing research, it feels good to see the team leading such important conversations at the intersection of AI and talent assessments,” said Dr. Nathan Mondragon, Chief IO Psychologist at HireVue. “Most of our papers and presentations this year are on ethical AI or using artificial intelligence in hiring to improve fairness, while also adhering to compliance standards in an evolving regulatory landscape.”

HireVue Presentation Schedule

Thursday, April 20th

Predicting Game-Based Assessment Level/Item Difficulty From Game Design Elements

The Great Upgrade Strategies to Compete in the Current Labor Market

AI Ethics and AI Legislation in the 21st Century Workplace: Ready, Set, Go!

Regulating Assessment Technology: Vendor and Auditor Perspectives on New Laws

Beyond Validity: Navigating AI Talent Intelligence and the Role of I-Os

Autism Equity in Asynchronous Interviews: Text Analysis of Responses

Friday, April 21st

Machine Learning for I-O 5.0: Addressing Algorithmic Bias and Fairness Concerns

Accessible for Who? A Critical Discussion on the State of Accommodations

Conversational AI in Recruiting: Practical and Theoretical Implications

Saturday, April 22nd

Hiring Neurodiverse Talent: Proven Approaches to Creating a Neuroinclusive Company

Assessing Neurodiverse Talent: Bridging the Gap Between Research and Practice

Journal of Applied Psychology Publication

HireVue products are created upon a commitment to creating software and technology that is driven by science. A key pillar of this work is conducting research into the appropriate use of AI in hiring, following the evidence where it leads in order to achieve the highest standard in fairness and validity for customers and candidates alike. After a comprehensive review cycle, their paper, “New Strategies for Addressing the Diversity–Validity Dilemma With Big Data,” has been published in the pre-eminent Journal of Applied Psychology.

“I’m incredibly proud of the work our team has done, not only in creating new methods, but pushing hard to publish their findings,” said Dr. Lindsey Zuloaga, Chief Data Scientist at HireVue. “It’s our hope that anyone building or using talent assessments will evaluate, and if appropriate, implement these new procedures to improve fairness in hiring.”

