Sharecare selects Sword Health as its preferred partner for digital musculoskeletal therapeutics

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, the world’s first and only end-to-end platform to prevent, treat, and eliminate pain announced today that it has been selected to be the preferred MSK partner for Sharecare (NASDAQ: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place. Building on the companies’ mutual commitment to provide superior, meaningful user experiences with continued focus on return-on-investment, Sword Health is available for large employers and health plans to seamlessly integrate digital physical therapy into their benefits offerings through Sharecare’s award-winning platform.

While MSK issues primarily impact the joints, being in pain brings a host of other issues such as anxiety, depression, fear avoidance, decreased productivity at work, and more. Yet traditional in-clinic physical therapy isn’t always a desirable or convenient option for those that need MSK pain relief most. Meanwhile, digital physical therapy makes it possible to receive clinical-grade physical therapy from anywhere while solving for other problems, including improving sleep and emotional health, reducing the need for surgery, slashing medical costs, and enhancing productivity, among other benefits. Through Sword Health, Sharecare’s customers can provide their populations with virtual access to physical therapists that maintain the same clinical rigor as an in-clinic program, while giving them greater flexibility – which not only improves adherence but also increases access to treatment for historically underserved patient populations.

“At Sharecare, we have purpose-built our robust partner program to ensure deep integration of best-in-class, clinically validated digital therapeutics, enabling a highly personalized and seamless user experience for individuals while alleviating vendor fatigue for our customers,” said Dr. Jud Brewer, Chief Medical Officer of Sharecare. “We selected Sword Health as our preferred partner for digital MSK because of its clinical rigor, member-centered care programs, innovative use of technology, proven ROI, and commitment to advancing health equity – all of which aligns with Sharecare’s mission.”

Dr. Brewer added, “Digital physical therapy is proving to be an incredibly effective way to better overall health, and our clients can now choose Sword as part of their comprehensive Sharecare platform offering to improve population-wide outcomes and lower costs over time.”

“We are excited to join Sharecare’s powerful ecosystem that aligns with our mission and core belief that accessing the highest-quality healthcare should be easy,” said Dr. Vijay Yanamadala, Chief Medical Officer of Sword Health. “As the leader in digital care programs for the full-spectrum of pain conditions, we understand the need for member-facing care navigation solutions that identify, engage and re-engage members.”

With the ability to offer a clinically validated, deeply integrated digital solution for muscle, joint and pelvic pain, Sword Health complements Sharecare’s comprehensive well-being and health advocacy offering for employers and health plans. Through the companies’ partnership, employees and members on the Sharecare platform who need MSK support receive simplified member onboarding guided by a licensed Doctor of Physical Therapy; integrated care coordination throughout the program; and robust data and analytics-driven navigation to proactively engage and re-engage those who will benefit most from Sword’s digital physical therapy program.

To learn more about Sharecare’s comprehensive ecosystem, including its digital-first health advocacy solution, Sharecare+, and robust marketplace of digital therapeutics, well-being programs, and preferred partners – like Sword Health – available to employers, health plans, and government organizations, email connect@sharecare.com.

For more information on Sword Health, visit www.swordhealth.com.

About Sword Health

Sword Health is on a mission to free two billion people from pain as the world’s first and only end-to-end platform to prevent, treat and eliminate pain while saving clients millions in healthcare costs.Sword combines proprietary artificial intelligence with rigorous clinical expertise to achieve a 60% reduction in surgery intent and an engagement rate of 3x traditional physical therapy. Today, Sword is the leading patent-holder in digital solutions addressing physical pain and serves more than 1,300 employers and health plans across three continents, including many Fortune 500 companies. With more than $300 million raised from top venture firms like Bond, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, and Transformation Capital, and a $2 billion valuation, Sword was recently recognized as a Forbes Best Startup Employer, and has become the fastest-growing company in the category since its founding in 2015. To learn more, visit www.SwordHealth.com.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.